What is Ivan Kupala? Customs, traditions, beliefs - explainer

Wreaths, campfires, and dancing, oh my!

Ivan Kupala, also known as Kupala Night or Kupala Day, is a traditional Slavic holiday celebrated in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and other countries with Slavic heritage.

The holiday, which typically occurs the night between July 6 and 7, comes from pre-Christian pagan traditions in the region.

It is associated with nature, fertility, and the celebration of the sun.

But what does one do on this holiday? That is what we’re here to explain! People jump over a campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus, July 4, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO)

Bonfires

One of the most prominent traditions involves lighting bonfires and then jumping over them.

This is supposed to both purify them and protect them from evil spirits. People attend a Ivan Kupala festival, marking the day of the summer solstice, in Leningrad Region, Russia June 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Wreaths and flower garlands

Women and girls often make wreaths from flowers and herbs on Ivan Kupala and proceed to wear them on their heads.

Alternatively, they set them afloat on rivers and streams.

The fate of the wreaths, such as whether they sink or float, is believed to predict the future, especially regarding love and marriage.

Water rituals

Water symbolizes purification and the release of negative energies, so it is central to a night of letting go of negative energy and bringing in the good.

People might bathe in rivers or lakes, believing it will bring health and cleansing.

Fern flower

A legendary and mythical element of the holiday involves searching for the elusive and magical fern flower, which is said to bloom only on this night.

Finding it is believed to bring great fortune and happiness. People attend Ivan Kupala festival, marking the day of the summer solstice, in Leningrad Region, Russia June 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Singing and dancing

You can’t have a party without music!

Singing and dancing are commonplace at Ivan Kupala, with folk songs, dances, and other performances.

These can go on until the break of dawn.

Christian elements woven in

With the advent of Christianity, the holiday was associated with the feast day of St. John the Baptist (Ivan is the Slavic name for John).

Thus, Christian elements were woven into the otherwise entirely Pagan traditions.