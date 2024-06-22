Pope Francis considering making trip to Israel

Chamber of Commerce and Industry between Israel and The GCC (Persian Gulf States) president Henrique Cymerman met with Pope Francis in the Vatican last Thursday.

During their meeting, the Pope expressed interest in the Chamber's activities promoting Israeli business ties with Gulf countries.

Cymerman detailed the extensive business activities between Israel and the Gulf countries to the Pope.

Additionally, he highlighted business opportunities and diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which he recently visited.

They also discussed the situation in Israel, and Cymerman asked the Pope to assist as much as he could regarding the return of the hostages. Henrique Cymerman and the Pope. (credit: Dr. Nirit Ofir via Maariv)

Hostage families have met with the Pope

Two delegations of hostage families have already met with the Pope, coordinated by Cymerman.

The issue was also raised during the Pope's meeting with US President Joe Biden.