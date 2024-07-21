The mindset that set the stage for October 7 - opinion

The first Shabbat in the month of October, which also happened to be a Jewish holiday, turned into a horrendous attack on the Jewish Homeland. This has occurred not just once in history, but twice, on this particular Shabbat. The first time was in 1973 when a coalition of Arab nations attacked Israel on Yom Kippur, and it happened again exactly 50 years later on Simchat Torah in 2023, when Hamas-ISIS and Islamic Jihad breached the fence, entered Israel, and savagely carried out the biggest massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. In the weeks leading up to Succot in 2023, I felt there was something coming, that something was evil in the atmosphere. I remember speaking about this with family members and friends, and also when I was meeting with a group of people from Denmark.

Little did I know that only three days later Israel would change forever, while falling into a state of ongoing trauma and pain from the brutal onslaught by Hamas on October 7. The area of land called the Gaza Strip, was once inhabited in by the Jewish people. It was transformed from a beautiful and prosperous piece of land that was rightfully part of Israel after it was liberated from Egyptian occupation, into an oppressive pit of horror and violence when Israel was pressured by the US Government and the UN to “give land for peace,” and every single Jew was forcibly evicted from Gaza in 2005.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes as it seen from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 1, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) Even Jewish graves were dug up and and removing when Gaza was handed over to the Palestinians. Instead of prospering from the industries and agribusinesses given to them by Israel, the Palestinians destroyed the greenhouses and agricultural land.

But it was not a fairytale ending. Hamas quickly took over, turned Gaza into the biggest terror nest in the world, and starting attacking Israel with thousands of rockets and sending terrorists to carry out terror attack.

Institutional Jew hatred

In my time living in Israel, I saw civilians in Gaza rioting at the fence bordering Israel and sending arson balloons and kites into Israeli territory to burn down thousands of acres of land. Thousands of tires were burnt in Gaza close to the fence; the heavy smoke nearly suffocated the Israelis living close to the fence, causing significant environmental damage. Every summer around 50,000 children in Gaza were in full military boot camps training like soldiers, learning how to attack Israel and murder Jewish people in order to “liberate” Palestine. I’m sure you have heard them chant their slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be [Jew] free!” The hate, propaganda, and lies against Israel is also what is being taught in UNWRA schools in Gaza. It’s child abuse, but that is their mentality and belief: that their destiny is to destroy Israel.

That is how the Palestinians in Gaza say ‘thank you” to Israel for treating sick children from Gaza in Israeli hospitals, and giving them the best care possible. As a matter of fact, some of the Israeli victims who were brutally murdered and kidnapped on October 7 used to drive sick children from Gaza to have treatments in Israeli hospitals. Did you know that? Did you know that thousands of people living in Gaza were working in Israel and made a good living for their families? However, many of these same people gathered information of the different kibbutzim, and brought it back as intelligence, so Hamas would have detailed maps of the communities they butchered. Before the thousands of rockets that have been fired into Israel over the last nine months since the start of the war, Hamas had already fired over 30,000 rockets into Israeli population centers over the years, to try and kill as many Israeli civilians as possible. Every time terror attacks occurred, the civilians in Gaza were out cheering loudly, and celebrating in the streets when news broke that another Jewish child was brutally murdered. Children and adults in Gaza handed out sweets to celebrate the murder of innocent Israeli civilians. Gaza never was an open-air prison; they have a border with Egypt. But Egypt kept that closed most of the time while Hamas smuggled luxury cars, weapons, and other items through a huge network of tunnels between Gaza and Egypt. Did you know that hundreds of trucks with equipment, fuel, food, and everything they need in the Gaza Strip came to them every single day and that Israel was providing fresh drinking water and electricity to Gaza? If that wasn't enough, Israeli doctors saved the life of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar when he was in prison serving multiple life sentences for the kidnapping and murder of two Israeli soldiers in 1988. This evil terrorist survived a brain tumor, thanks to an operation that Israeli doctors carried out in an Israeli hospital. I have a hard time comprehending this. Unfortunately, he was released after serving only 24 years in prison as part of the prisoner's exchange for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, and became the current leader of Hamas who plotted the horrendous October 7 terror attack on Israel. Did you know that the multimillionaires in Hamas leadership had family members receiving treatment in Israeli hospitals? A progression can be seen in the midst of all these puzzle pieces that led up to October 7, 2023. So, let me bring this together for you: The reason why the PA authority haven't had an election in nearly 20 years is because Hamas would win a landslide and take power in the Biblical Heartland which would be an unparalleled disaster for Israel. Instead of building a good life for themselves when they were handed over this beautiful piece of land called the Gaza Strip, their hatred towards the Jewish people grew even bigger, they turned it into a terrorist nest by building a massive tunnels system below Gaza. Hamas then filled Gaza with tons of military and engineering equipment, thousands of weapons, rockets, and missiles, with manufacturing means coming from Iran through the massive tunnels between Gaza and Egypt. In addition, Hamas terrorists embedded themselves in UNRWA and other UN work places, in hospitals, clinics, daycare centers, and mosques. After years of training to attack Israel, they finally launched a horrific assault on Israel on October 7. How do governments around the world and the mainstream media have the conscience to just trust these monsters and share the lies coming from this horrendous terror organization, when Hamas is in charge of everything in Gaza including their "Health Ministry," and they just carried out the worst atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust and swear they will do it again and again. Hamas is a multi-billion dollar terror machine. It has billions of dollars stashed in bank accounts throughout the world and millions in cash stolen from intentional aid. Money also came into Gaza in suitcases from Qatar, as well as in the form of funds fundraised from terrorists and terror supporters for Hamas in the whole world, as well as from the mothership, Iran. IDF spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari recently said: "Iran is funding, arming, and directing its terror proxies in their attacks on Israel and the wider world. We will not allow Iran and its proxies to terrorize our civilians, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect Israel’s people and borders." The Anti-Defamation League filed a lawsuit in a federal court in New York on behalf of the October 7 victims against Iran, Syria, and North Korea, accusing those countries of funding and arming Hamas and thus enabling them to carry out the attack.