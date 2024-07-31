Christians United for Israel pledge to stand against antisemitism across 50 states

Thousands of members of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States, traveled across the United States on Tuesday to spread the message that Americans must stand against antisemitism and continue its commitment to the safety and security of Israel.

Earlier this week, CUFI members gathered in large numbers and prepared for meetings with congressional leaders, elected diplomats, security officials, academics, and Christian leaders. They planned to push forward discussions on standing against antisemitism, which has increased significantly across the US and the wider world since Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

As part of their push, CUFI members will ask Congress to pass the Iran Sanctions Enforcement Act, Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act, and the Antisemitism Awareness Act.

The members also plan to remind Congress that Israel is “ a mature, free, and democratic state” which continues to receive wide support from millions of Christian Zionists - a support which extends to taking the actions necessary to return the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity, defend its borders and destroy Hamas. Pastor John Hagee. (credit: COURTESY CUFI)

'Never again' is now

Senators Joni Ernst and Lindsey Graham, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Lt. Col. (IDF ret.) Jonathan Conricus, former US Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, survivors of the Holocaust and the 10/7 Massacre, dozens of others shared the pledge ‘Never again’ is now.