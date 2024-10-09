‘Flags of Fellowship’: IFCJ campaign commemorates October 7 in new campaign

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) held a flag ceremony on Sunday in commemoration of the anniversary of October 7, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and murdered over 1200 people.

At the commemoration event, 1200 Israeli flags were placed in Kibbutz Kissufim, representing the number of victims killed during the massacre.

The flags were positioned in front of the burned house of Dafna, the daughter of firefighter Danny Gershkovitz, who was murdered alongside her husband Ivan during the attack.

In attendance was Ayelet Shilo Tamir, CEO of the IFCJ, firefighter Danny Gershkovitz and his wife Cecilia, Dafna’s parents, Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni, the council’s chief security officer Ilan Isaacson, and Rabbi Reuven Deri.

Israeli flags fly across the world

In addition to the flag display in Kibbutz Kissufim, more than 350 churches, universities, schools, and synagogues throughout the US and Canada took part in the ‘Flags of Fellowship’ project, where fields of 1,200 Israeli flags were displayed on their grounds.