Oklahoma amends request for Bibles in public schools, removes Trump-endorsed Bible specifications

Oklahoma has amended its request for 55,000 Bibles to be placed in public schools, changing initial requirements that aligned with the "God Bless the USA Bible" endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The revised request no longer requires the Bibles to include US historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, though these may still be included together or separately. The deadline for bids has also been extended from October 14 to October 21, according to ABC News.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the changes in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the Bible will be used in classrooms due to "its historical significance throughout this nation's history." He accused the media of spreading misinformation, saying, "The left-wing media hates Donald Trump so much, and they hate the Bible so much, they will lie and go to any means necessary to stop this initiative from happening," as reported by NewsMax.

Resistance from school districts

Walters' efforts to include Bibles in Oklahoma's public schools have been met with resistance from some of the state’s largest school districts, questioning both the appropriateness and legality of requiring religious texts in public education. The original request sparked controversy by specifying requirements that closely matched the "God Bless the USA Bible," which includes US historical documents and is significantly more expensive than similar versions.

This Trump-endorsed Bible retails for $59.99, while comparable Bibles without the added documents can be found for less than $20, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The initial request also called for Bibles to be bound in "leather or leather-like material for durability." Dan Issett, a spokesperson for Walters, said that the changes to the request for proposal (RFP) were suggested by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), which oversees procurement for state agencies. Issett clarified that tailoring the request to suit a single manufacturer's product would be illegal, as reported by ABC.

Efforts to reduce costs and ensure fairness

Christa Helfrey, a spokesperson for OMES, stated that the amendments were made to ensure better value for Oklahoma taxpayers.

"OMES worked with OSDE to amend the solicitation to provide the listed resources at a much better value to Oklahomans," Helfrey said, according to NewsMax. The revised RFP allows more flexibility in the type of Bibles that can be supplied, giving potential vendors the option to include or exclude US historical documents and allowing them to be provided separately.

Concerns over favoritism and taxpayer funds

The original RFP’s specific requirements, such as the inclusion of US historical documents and the specification for leather or leather-like binding, raised concerns about possible favoritism toward the "God Bless the USA Bible." Priced significantly higher than standard Bibles, questions were raised about the use of taxpayer funds for purchasing a product that was not cost-effective compared to more affordable alternatives, as noted by ABC News.

In response, Issett noted that the changes to the RFP were made to ensure the process complies with legal guidelines. "Tailoring the request so that only one manufacturer's Bible would qualify would be illegal," he said, as cited by NewsMax.

Extended deadline for proposals

With the deadline extended to October 21, more suppliers are expected to participate in the bidding process, offering a wider range of options that meet the new, less restrictive criteria. This extension is intended to promote a fair and competitive procurement process, potentially reducing costs for the state while still fulfilling the goal of including the Bible in public school classrooms, according to the Times.