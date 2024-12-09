Baby Jesus in keffiyeh unveiled in Vatican nativity

A nativity scene featuring baby Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh was unveiled at Pope Francis’ Nativity Scene and Christmas Tree inauguration on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square.

The piece, titled “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024,” was designed by two artists from Bethlehem, Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi.

The main structure is nearly 10 feet tall and has shelves showing various nativity scenes.

At the unveiling, Pope Francis stated that the scene served as a reminder of those who “suffer the tragedy of war in the Holy Land and other parts of the world.”

"Enough with wars, enough of violence!" he said before once again condemning the arms industry "that thrives on war and death."

The sculpture was designed from olive wood, as well as mother-of-pearl, stone, ceramic, glass, felt, and fabric.

The Pope's criticism of Israel

Earlier in November, Pope Francis suggested the global community should study whether Israel was committing a genocide in Gaza.