Christian leaders set to unveil West Bank resolution at Dallas event

American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) has announced a press conference at the upcoming National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Dallas, Texas.

The event will unveil a resolution reaffirming what the drafters believe to be the Jewish people’s right to what the document calls the biblical heartland of Israel—referred to in the resolution as “Judea and Samaria” but known internationally as the West Bank.

The resolution, which will be signed by over 3,000 Christian pastors and organizational leaders from across the United States, is intended to be delivered to President Donald Trump in advance of his anticipated statement on the West Bank, expected within the next four weeks. ACLI and NRB, which support “biblical truth” and Israeli sovereignty, view the resolution as a means to bolster Christian backing for Israel amid ongoing debates over control of the territory.

“As organizations that advocate for biblical truth and steadfastly support Israel and the Jewish people, the ACLI and the NRB are taking a stand on this crucial issue in support of Israel’s sovereignty over its biblical heartland,” said Troy A. Miller, president and CEO of NRB.

He added that the group is renewing its efforts "to strengthen Christian support for Israel and combat antisemitism worldwide."

Dr. Susan Michael, director of ACLI and president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s US Branch, reiterated the importance of this initiative. “Any decision involving the destiny of Judea and Samaria must be made by Israel with no pressure from the US or the international community,” she said.

She described the territory’s significance to the Jewish people as “historical, legal, and moral,” calling the resolution “a crucial affirmation” of the connection between Israel and its ancestral homeland.

A prophecy fulfilled

Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), will emcee the press conference and emphasized that many Christians view potential Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank as “the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.”