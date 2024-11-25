Texas board approves Bible-based curriculum for elementary schools

On Friday, the Texas State Board of Education voted 8-7 to allow Bible-infused teachings in elementary schools under the "Bluebonnet Learning" curriculum, which has faced intense scrutiny. The measure passed with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition, highlighting the divisive nature of the proposal.

The "Bluebonnet Learning" curriculum incorporates Bible-based lessons in reading and language arts for grades K-5 and math for grades K-8, despite facing criticism for its heavy references to Christianity. Schools that adopt the new curriculum will receive an added financial incentive of $60 per student, appealing to those facing financial challenges, as noted by BBC News.

Critics argue that the curriculum promotes Christianity over other world religions, potentially violating the U.S. Constitution and alienating students from different faith backgrounds. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas criticized the curriculum, stating that "The Bluebonnet curriculum flagrantly disregards religious freedom, a cornerstone of our nation since its founding. The same politicians censoring what students can read now want to impose state-sponsored religion onto our public schools."

Staci Childs, a Democrat who voted against the curriculum, expressed concerns about its suitability. "In my good conscience, in protecting my bar license, I just do not feel that these materials are yet reflective of the experiences and the nuance of Texas students," Childs said, as reported by NBC News. "We want children to learn how to read and write well and do math without experimenting on them. They deserve that," stated Evelyn Brooks, a Republican board member who voted against the curriculum, according to The New York Times.

Supporters of the curriculum, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, argue that the lessons offer important cultural and historical context. "I thank the TEA for their work to ensure our students receive a robust educational foundation to succeed so that we can build a brighter Texas for generations to come," Abbott said, as reported by CBS News. "Bluebonnet Learning will bring students back to the basics of education. These materials are voluntary & free for schools," he posted on X.

Will Hickman, a Republican board member from Houston who voted to approve the curriculum, emphasized its educational value. "There is a line between indoctrination or evangelism and education," Hickman stated, "and there's religious concepts like the Good Samaritan and the Golden Rule and Moses that all students should be exposed to."

Mary Castle, director of government relations for Texas Values, supported the curriculum's inclusion of biblical references. "It is said that there are close to 300 common-day phrases that actually come from the Bible. So students will benefit from being able to understand a lot of these references that are in literature and have a way to be able to comprehend them," Castle said, as reported by Newsweek.

The curriculum includes lessons such as the parable of the Good Samaritan in a kindergarten unit about the Golden Rule, linked to Jesus's Sermon on the Mount. A poetry unit for fifth graders includes psalms from the Old Testament taught alongside poems from Robert Frost and William Carlos Williams, with no other religious texts included.

Critics like Mark Chancey, a professor of religious studies, argue that the lessons "strongly privilege" Christianity over other faiths and could confuse or isolate students of other religions, including Jews and Muslims. "They tell these stories in a very literalistic fashion that is likely to convince children to accept their claims as literal," Chancey said, citing a kindergarten unit that includes the story of Genesis, as reported by Reuters.

Concerns about the curriculum's constitutionality have been raised, with opponents alleging it may violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which forbids the government from endorsing one religion over another, according to Reuters. The Texas Freedom Network argues that the curriculum "verges on Christian proselytism" due to its extensive focus on Christianity and the Bible.

This move in Texas reflects a broader trend among Republican-controlled states to incorporate more religious instruction in public schools. In Oklahoma, the state's education chief has ordered a copy of the Bible in every classroom. Similar efforts have been made in Louisiana, where a law requiring all state schools to display the Ten Commandments has been temporarily blocked by a federal court.

Many parents, including some Christians, argue that the curriculum presents scripture as factual truth to children as young as five. Barbara Baruch, who is Jewish, testified in opposition to the materials, saying, "I believe my grandkids should share our family’s religion. I need help stopping the government from teaching them to be Christians," CNN reported. "Don’t let the government interfere with anyone’s religious choice," she urged officials.

Despite the controversy, proponents maintain that the curriculum is an important educational tool. Jonathan Covey said, "It has always been understood that religion has a place in American civic society," as reported by CNN. Tom Maynard, a Republican board member, stated the issue "is not so much about religion or proselytization — it's about, really, cultural awareness," according to Reuters.

The approved version of the curriculum includes revisions based on public feedback after earlier versions proposed in May 2024 faced heavy criticism. The curriculum is set to be available to educators in August 2025, with potential use in classrooms as early as the 2025-2026 school year.