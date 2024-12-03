US Bible sales surge 22% in the first 10 months of 2024

US Bible sales have surged by 22% compared to the previous year, with sales exceeding 13.7 million in the first 10 months of 2024—a 41% increase over the same period last year, according to The Washington Times.

Cely Vazquez, a former reality show contestant and online influencer, documented her experience buying her first Bible at a Barnes and Noble on TikTok. Expressing her nervousness about the purchase, she said, "I have butterflies." In the video, Vazquez declared, "I have never purchased my own Bible or studied it or read it, and now, at 28 years old, I've been finding myself having this deeper craving for really understanding what it means to walk with God -- and I think that definitely starts with reading and studying the Bible," as The Washington Times reported.

Publishers are responding to this growing demand by investing in innovative designs tailored to younger generations. Amy Simpson, a publisher at Tyndale House Publishers, observed, "This generation is looking for something more stable and meaningful."

New editions include colorful youth Bibles, rich study versions, and visual elements such as maps, charts, and biographies of characters, appealing to Generation Z's preferences, according to Chosun.

Marketing strategies have also played a role in boosting Bible sales. Mark Schoenwald, president and CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, told The Washington Times that social media influencers and celebrities openly sharing their faith have contributed to the trend. Additionally, publishers are offering Bibles in both print and digital formats to cater to diverse readers.

Despite the surge in Bible sales, the US appears to be moving away from Christianity overall. According to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, roughly 64% of Americans call themselves Christian, down from 90% just 50 years prior, The Washington Times reported. Projections from Pew Research indicate that the number of American Christians could shrink to just above one-third (35%) of the population by 2070. Nevertheless, the American Bible Society found that nearly three-quarters of Americans (71%) express at least some curiosity about the Bible and Jesus, with 39% reporting they are very or extremely curious.

Individuals like Amber Simioti, a mother of two from Nevada, have found solace in scripture. "It feels like we are holding onto the edge of the ship, not knowing where we are sailing. The Bible provides me with a sense of stability and meaning in a world that keeps changing," she said.

Public figures have also encouraged Bible readership. "All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It's my favorite book. I'm proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again," US President Elect Donald Trump said in March.

While about 28% of US adults identify as atheists, Bible sales have been continuously increasing since 2019, when 9.7 million copies were sold in the US, according to Chosun.