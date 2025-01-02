Controversy erupts in Freiburg as cathedral choirmaster Boris Böhmann is dismissed amid protests

The Archdiocese of Freiburg is embroiled in controversy following the immediate suspension of Boris Böhmann, the long-serving cathedral music director, after disturbances during the Christmas services at Freiburg Minster. The suspension, effective from December 30, intensified debates over church governance and transparency within the Catholic community.

During the Christmas Eve Mass at Freiburg Minster, prolonged applause erupted for Böhmann and the Cathedral Choir Boys, causing disruptions that led Archbishop Stephan Burger to interrupt the ceremony. According to Die Zeit, the Archbishop appeared overwhelmed by the unexpected display of support, which some faithful saw as a protest against the earlier decision to terminate Böhmann's contract effective February 2025 after 22 years in office.

"The Holy Masses were willfully disturbed; the disturbances had no place here, especially at Christmas," Archbishop Burger stated, as reported by Focus Online. He emphasized that the immediate suspension was a necessary response to the events, describing the dismissal as the last resort after years of internal disputes.

Support for Böhmann remains strong within the community. An online petition demanding the "immediate withdrawal" of his dismissal has garnered nearly 2,900 signatures, according to Die Welt. The petition declares: "Our mission is to reverse the dismissal of Professor Boris Böhmann."

Parents' representatives of the Cathedral Choir Boys have taken a stand against the Archdiocese's actions. In an open letter to Pope Francis, they criticized the lack of dialogue and expressed deep disappointment. "A real new beginning can only succeed if the dismissal of Prof. Böhmann is revoked," they wrote, as cited by Die Zeit. The parents called on church officials to reconsider the decision, emphasizing the impact on the approximately 300 young singers who are losing their supportive community under Böhmann's leadership.

"Due to data and personality protection, the Cathedral Fabric Fund cannot publicly disclose the individual reasons for the dismissal," said Marc Mudrak, spokesperson for the Cathedral Fabric Fund, according to Focus Online. He added, "The Cathedral Fabric Fund ultimately had to make the difficult decision to terminate the choirmaster. No one made the decision lightly, but it was the last resort."

Reactions during the Christmas services highlighted the rift between church authorities and congregants. "There were loud protests from worshippers, including shouts against the bishop and prolonged applause for Böhmann, who continues to enjoy broad support within the community," reported N-TV.

Archbishop Burger addressed the situation during the New Year's Eve Pontifical Mass, acknowledging the burden of the conflict. "The incidents around the cathedral music also upset and burden me," he stated, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine. He appealed to the congregation's sense of unity, emphasizing the importance of moving forward together.

Despite the turmoil, the Archdiocese remains firm in its decision. "The termination remains effective until the end of February," a spokesperson for the Archdiocese told Frankfurter Allgemeine. The position held by Böhmann is expected to be advertised and filled anew, as confirmed by Die Welt.

Legal proceedings added complexity to the situation. Böhmann filed a lawsuit against his termination but lost, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung. His lawyer, Knut Müller, expressed concerns about the process. "Our client was not aware of the protest actions from the congregation at the end of the Christmas Mass and the Pontifical Mass the following day," he said, as reported by Focus Online. Müller is considering further legal steps, stating, "We consider this suspension to be unlawful and are examining together with our client whether legal steps will be initiated against this suspension."

The Cathedral Fabric Fund, responsible for the cathedral's music program, cited ongoing conflicts as the reason behind the dismissal. "In the cathedral singing school, there were numerous conflicts. There were repeated attempts at mediation, all of which failed," the Archdiocese stated, according to n-tv.

However, supporters argue that the decision lacks transparency and justification. A former church employee described the dismissal as a "scandal," as mentioned in Focus Online. Media reports have speculated on internal tensions and disputes within the cathedral's music department, but no official reasons have been provided.

The controversy has sparked wide attention in Germany, reflecting broader tensions within the Catholic Church over governance and communication. "The case has now attracted attention far beyond Freiburg and reflects the tensions in the Catholic Church that repeatedly arise from conflicts over personnel decisions and reform processes," wrote Focus Online.