Ancient Nicopolis theater restoration nears completion: ‘In the Footsteps of the Apostle Paul'

The Greek Ministry of Culture is rapidly advancing the restoration of monuments in Nicopolis, according to Archaiologia.gr.

Nicopolis was founded by Octavian Augustus in memory of his victory at the Battle of Actium on September 2, 31 BCE, against Mark Antony and Cleopatra VII of Egypt. The city was settled by inhabitants of Epirus, Aetolia-Acarnania, and Lefkada, as well as Roman colonists. The geographical position of Nicopolis, at the crossroads of land and sea routes, and its three natural harbors provided it with economic and strategic advantages.

Christian teaching was preached in Nicopolis for the first time by the Apostle Paul in 62-63 CE, when he wintered in the city. With the administrative reform of Diocletian, Nicopolis was declared the capital of the Roman province Epirus Vetus. The spread of Christianity and the establishment of the church of Nicopolis was a milestone in the city's history. "This indicates that Christianity was fully established in Nicopolis, which was a metropolitan see subordinate to the Patriarchate of Rome until 732/733 CE," according to Archaiologia.gr.

Nicopolis is included among the key sites of the Cultural Route "In the Footsteps of the Apostle Paul"--archaeological sites and monuments connected with the Second Apostolic Journey.

The House of Georgios Ekdikos, covering an area of 10 acres, occupies a city block and is developed in terraces at various levels. Its construction dates to the 1st century CE and has the typology of a Roman house (domus) with elements of a seaside villa (villa maritima). From a preserved inscription in the southern portico of its peristyle, it is known that in the 4th century CE, the property passed to Georgios Ekdikos.

Basilica D' Asyrmatou is a three-aisled basilica built outside the walls of the early Christian city. It dates to the early 3rd or late 6th century and features mosaic floors depicting mainly geometric patterns.

"The restoration interventions in the House of Georgios Ekdikos and the provision of universal accessibility to the monument, as well as to Basilica D', alongside the maintenance of its mosaic floors, are part of the [the projects] carried out in recent years on the monuments in the archaeological site of Nicopolis," said Lina Mendoni, the Greek Minister of Culture.

"The project of restoring the Gate of Basilica B' of Alkysonos was completed a few months ago," Mendoni noted. "The overall project of restoring the large theater is nearing completion with the initiation of works on the stage building," she added.