Greek MP Nikos Papadopoulos arrested after vandalizing ‘blasphemous’ artworks

Greek Member of Parliament Nikos Papadopoulos was arrested on Monday after allegedly vandalizing artworks at the National Gallery in Athens, protesting against what he described as 'blasphemous' art that offends the Christian faith, Enikos reported.

Papadopoulos, a cardiovascular surgeon and member of the Niki ('Victory') party representing Thessaloniki B, entered the Gallery's exhibition hall and proceeded to break display cases and windows, causing damage. Witnesses stated that he was shouting that the exhibits “offend the religion” as he caused the destruction.

The artworks targeted by Papadopoulos were part of an exhibition titled 'The Allure of the Strange,' curated by Syra Tsiara. The exhibition features works by ten Greek artists who “from different starting points, embrace and depict the strange, the hybrid, and the grotesque,” as described by the National Gallery. The exhibition is inspired by Francisco Goya's 'Los Caprichos,' a series of prints that satirize Spanish society and behaviors related to immorality and superstition.

Among the works that incited Papadopoulos's ire were pieces by artist Christoforos Katsadiotis, including one titled 'Icon: The Virgin Mary with Christ in Her Arms (Untitled).' 'This work directly insults the sacred figures of the Virgin Mary and Christ,' Papadopoulos claimed. Another painting by Katsadiotis, titled 'The Butcher of the Boulevard,' depicts Saint George and was also targeted by Papadopoulos.

Prior to the incident, Papadopoulos had taken several steps to express his objections to the artworks. He sent a letter to the administration of the Gallery, demanding the withdrawal of exhibits he considered insulting to the Christian faith, and had previously raised the issue in Parliament, addressing Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, Enikos reported.

Following the incident, the administration of the National Gallery announced it is temporarily suspending its operation until further notice, as officials assess the extent of the damage caused. A large police force cordoned off the areas housing the exhibits that provoked Papadopoulos's anger, and the exhibition area is now closed and guarded.

Papadopoulos was detained by police officers at the Gallery while authorities awaited instructions from the prosecutor on whether his actions constitute the crime of aggravated damage that could lead to his arrest. Legal experts noted that if the prosecutor deems the act a felony, namely aggravated damage, and not a misdemeanor, then parliamentary immunity does not apply, allowing for his arrest without the approval of Parliament.

His lawyer, Konstantinos Vathiotis, argued that Papadopoulos was being held illegally, emphasizing that Article 62 of the Constitution prohibits the restriction of a Member of Parliament without prior permission from Parliament. “There is no possibility of restricting the movement and personal freedom of an MP without prior permission from Parliament,” Vathiotis stated.

Meanwhile, independent MP Pavlos Sarakis demanded the immediate release of Papadopoulos, calling his detention “an extremely undemocratic act” and questioning the legality of holding him inside the Gallery. “Mr. Papadopoulos must be released immediately,” Sarakis insisted, expressing concern over the handling of the situation.

Political parties across the spectrum condemned Papadopoulos's actions. “We unequivocally condemn the vandalism and destruction of exhibits by the MP of Niki, Mr. Nikolaos Papadopoulos, in the periodic exhibition titled "The Allure of the Strange" at the National Gallery, with the justification that ‘they offend the religion,’” declared Naya Grigorakou, head of culture for PASOK, Enikos reported. She emphasized that “every action that attempts to silence, censor, or destroy works of art is an attack on democracy, culture, and freedom of thought.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now