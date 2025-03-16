Vatican displays ‘The Spear of Destiny’ during Lent at St. Peter's Basilica

The Vatican unveiled the revered relic known as the Spear of Longinus, also referred to as the Spear of Destiny, during the Lent 'Statio' in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. The event marked a rare opportunity for the faithful to witness an artifact deeply rooted in Christian tradition.

The Spear of Longinus holds a special place in Christian lore. Tradition recounts that Longinus, a Roman centurion, pierced the side of Jesus with this very spear during the crucifixion. This act is detailed in the Gospel of John, which states, "One of the soldiers pierced his side with a spear, and immediately there came out blood and water." While the Gospel does not name the soldier, later traditions identify him as Longinus.

The 'Statio' of Lent is an ancient Roman tradition where believers gather for forty days of prayer and reflection, preparing for Easter.

"The exhibition of the Lance of Longinus during Lent highlights the importance of this relic in the Christian faith and its relevance in the history of salvation," La República notes.

The Lance of Longinus has a storied history. Originally kept in the sacred treasury of Constantinople, it became an object of veneration due to its supposed contact with the blood of Christ. The shaft of the spear was donated to Pope Innocent VIII in 1492 by Sultan Bayezid II, son of Mehmed II. This gesture was made in gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Sultan's brother, Djem, during his stay in Rome.

The artifact gained fame for bestowing invincibility upon its possessor, intertwining with historical narratives.

There are different interpretations regarding the biography of Longinus. In Western tradition, he is seen as the soldier who pierced Christ's side, whereas Eastern Christians often identify him as the centurion who proclaimed, "Truly this was the Son of God!" after witnessing the crucifixion. Both traditions agree that Longinus experienced a moment of revelation and conversion upon seeing the blood and water flow from Jesus' side.

In addition to the Spear of Longinus, the Vatican basilica houses other relics. These include the so-called Face of Veronica, believed to be the cloth with which a woman wiped Jesus' face on his way to Calvary, and fragments of the cross found by Saint Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine. These relics have been venerated since the Middle Ages and have inspired mosaics that decorate the chapels beneath the basilica's pillars.