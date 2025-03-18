1 in 5 Americans believes God determines winners and losers in the Super Bowl

A new Lifeway Research report explores Americans' views on divine intervention during the Super Bowl. According to the report, "Around 1 in 5 (19%) believe God determines the winners and losers in the Super Bowl. Most (65%) disagree, 12% aren't sure and 4% don't believe He exists." A smaller share of Americans—13%—say God cares about who wins the Super Bowl.

More than half of US adults—61%—strongly disagree with the idea that God cares about who wins the Super Bowl. "While a large number of Americans believe God exists, far fewer think He is a fan of either team in the Super Bowl," said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

In postgame interviews, sports stars often thank God for helping them secure a big win. "First of all, God is the greatest. Not because we won, but to put me in position to maximize my God-given ability to surround me with these guys, my family—this is an incredible feeling," said Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during a postgame interview in June after winning the NBA championship.

Those who are skeptical about the idea of God influencing sports likely appreciate it more when athletes thank God for giving them the opportunity to compete, not for helping them win. On the other hand, these remarks can be controversial, such as when Dawn Staley, the University of South Carolina's women's basketball coach, criticized nonbelievers while celebrating God's role in one of her team's wins in last year's NCAA tournament. "If you don't believe in God, something's wrong with you, seriously," said Staley.

Some viewers took to social media to question whether God actually cares if Staley and her team succeed, as the Deseret News reported at the time. To win the Super Bowl, an NFL team has to have talented players, smart coaches, and a few lucky moments.

While expressions of faith are common among athletes, the majority of Americans remain skeptical about God's role in determining the winners and losers of major sporting events.