The Catholic Church stands at a critical juncture as 135 cardinals prepare to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 from a possible stroke, reported 24 Sata. The conclave is set to begin no earlier than May 6, presenting an arduous task for the cardinals due to existing divisions, as noted by Die Welt. During the nine-day mourning period, referred to as 'novendiali,' cardinals are reflecting on whom to choose as the new Pope, with preliminary consultations already underway.

The conclave will be held in strict isolation within the Sistine Chapel, which will be inspected for secret recording devices before the cardinals' arrival. Only cardinals under the age of 80, totaling 133 of the 252 cardinals, can vote in this election. Given that 110 of the 135 electors were appointed by Pope Francis, there is a possibility of continuity with his papacy's legacy.

Prominent figures discussed as potential successors include Pietro Parolin, Matteo Zuppi, and Luis Antonio Tagle. Secretary of State Parolin is considered a skilled diplomat and consensus figure, accepted by reformists and conservatives. However, his influence may have waned after the 2018 Holy See agreement with China. Archbishop of Bologna Zuppi is noted as a reformist closely linked to Pope Francis's inner circle, with a mission of promoting gestures of humanity during the Ukraine conflict.

Luis Antonio Tagle is seen as a charismatic candidate promoting a progressive stance on LGBT issues. If chosen, he would be the first Pope from Asia, signaling geographical balance within the Church. However, Tagle has also been a critic of the Church's strictness on issues such as homosexuality and divorce.

As discussions unfold, Peter Turkson, a Ghanaian cardinal, surfaces as a candidate championing social justice. With a moderate stance toward homosexuality, Turkson represents a path consistent with inclusivity and transformation. His election would mark the first African pope, potentially catalyzing discussions on accepting same-sex marriage within the Church.

On the more conservative spectrum, candidates like Robert Sarah and Raymond Leo Burke have emerged, representing traditional values while resisting modernization within the Vatican. Sarah, another potential first black pope, has voiced concerns about "gender ideology," whereas Burke is supported by traditionalist allies including Donald Trump, signaling a return to rigid tradition.

The upcoming election will shape the future trajectory of the Catholic Church in an increasingly diverse world. Cardinals like Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, underscore this moment as he convenes the cardinals in Rome for the election. The conclave's length could be extended due to potential stalemates, requiring consensus on a candidate who can garner a two-thirds majority vote.

Once a new Pope is selected, the election will conclude with the release of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel, marking the emergence of a leader who will navigate the Church through contemporary challenges. "If it only remains in gestures, it is demagoguery," said Ignasi Moreta, Editor, illustrating the profound impact and critical decisions awaiting the Church in the days ahead.