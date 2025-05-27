19-year-old TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan dies after battle with glioblastoma

Nineteen-year-old TikTok star Anna Grace Phelan, an American influencer from Florida residing in Georgia, passed away after a nearly year-long battle with stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. "It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said her mother, Nadine Phelan, according to People magazine.

Phelan's family expressed gratitude for the countless prayers offered for her healing and peace during her battle with cancer. "So many of you have followed her journey through the difficult battle with cancer and have been witnesses to her powerful confession of faith," they said. "Now let us all rejoice with the assurance that she is in heaven and has found healing."

Diagnosed in September 2022, just days before she was set to begin her freshman year of college, Phelan was confronted with the news that she had glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. She began experiencing symptoms such as numbness on the left side of her face and her right leg during the summer, which led to an MRI and biopsy confirming the diagnosis.

Despite the prognosis, Phelan chose to share her journey on TikTok, where she amassed nearly 150,000 followers. Her openness about her condition and faith resonated deeply with many. "This is definitely the hardest news I've ever received," she confessed in one of her videos. "I started to lose my balance. I began to have vision problems in my left eye. The numbness in my face and leg is still continuing. My speech has started to feel strange. My head is very foggy."

In a video posted shortly before her passing, she revealed that her tumor had grown and was in an inoperable area. "Things are not going well. My tumor has grown and reached the area where I can't breathe. It can't be operated on," she said. "So I just wanted to thank you for all the prayers. A miracle is going to be needed, but I'm not giving up yet. If you continue to pray for me, I think I can make it."

One follower noted that her commitment to God led them to purchase their first Bible.

In addition to her social media presence, Phelan was active in her local Christian church and had worked as a receptionist at a medical practice after graduating from Jefferson High School. She is survived by her parents, William "Buddy" Phelan and Nadine Phelan, and her brother, Harper David Phelan.

Her family requested that those wishing to honor her memory consider making a donation to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which specializes in research against brain cancer in children, instead of sending flowers. Funeral arrangements are being planned, with details to follow.