What is the state of Israeli democracy in 2023?

A data-driven discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing the State of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JANUARY 8, 2023 20:06
Jerusalem Post Conferences
 
Democracy 2023

Join the Jerusalem Post for Democracy 2023: A data-driven discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing the State of Israel.

January 24, 2023 | Online on jpost.com and maariv.co.il

Topics of discussion:

  • Trust in political parties
  • Judicial reform and the power of the courts
  • Rising tensions between Jews and Arabs
  • The balance between Judaism and democracy
  • Sovereignty and Israeli security
  • The battle for Israel in the public sphere
  • Political warfare in 2023
  • Potential challenges in the international criminal courts

