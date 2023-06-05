'Jerusalem is seeing a revolution' - Mayor Lion at the JPost Conference

Jerusalem is in the midst of a revolution, Mayor Moshe Lion said in a keynote speech at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday afternoon (9 a.m. GMT-5).

"There are new office buildings, new arts and sports centers, new community centers and hotels taking their place on the Jerusalem landscape," he said.

Lion called Jerusalem "a city with an amazing history. A city with the world's holiest sites," but then went on to tell the audience about the many developments in his city's hi-tech sector, where new startups and international companies continue to join over 600 tech companies that are already in Jerusalem and are employing 20,000 people. "We have 40,000 people studying engineering at our universities and colleges," Lion added.

He especially emphasized three big current projects in Jerusalem.

"A new business district at the center of the city, a new hi-tech and innovation hub at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Silicon Wadi at the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, an advanced program to build 200,000 sqm. to build hi-tech buildings, hotels, restaurants, to bring investment to the east of Jerusalem."

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: OHAD KAB/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Lion also stressed the numerous cooperations between various institutions of the two cities, listing the police forces, universities, hospitals, and tech companies, who "work together to break down the barriers of tomorrow."

He further emphasized the "special bond" between the cities of New York and Jerusalem, adding that "[New York] is a city that has more songs and books about it than any other city in the world, except Jerusalem. Yes, New York is so great they named it twice. But Jerusalem is so great it has 70 names."

Jerusalem as a symbol of unity and respect

Lion ended by stressing that he wants to develop a strategic plan for the benefit of all residents of Jerusalem, including Jews and Arabs as well as religious and secular populations, so that the city may live up to the full scale of its potential.

"Jerusalem is only as strong as its weakest thread and I am committed to making the whole city as strong as can be. Dear friends, Jerusalem can and must be an example for everyone all over Israel, all over the Middle East and all over the world. I am proud that Jerusalem is a symbol of unity and mutual respect," Lion concluded.