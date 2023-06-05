All of Israel would unite to support strike on Iran - Gantz

All of Israel will unite if a strike against Iran is needed, National Unity leader Benny Gantz said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

“Today, in an ever-shifting global and Middle East reality, our nation is threatened by the emergence of a nuclear-armed Iran,” Gantz said.

“We must stress that a nuclear Iran is first and foremost a global challenge, endangering global and regional stability.”

Gantz: The 11th hour has arrived to stop nuclear Iran

Gantz said “the 11th hour” has arrived: “We cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

“As an opposition leader, I want to emphasize this message: We will do whatever it takes to prevent an existential threat to the State of Israel. We know such action might come at a great cost, but, as always in these matters, all of Israel’s leadership and people will unite,” he stated, adding that such unity is “imperative.”