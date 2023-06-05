The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
All of Israel would unite to support strike on Iran - Gantz

“Today, in an ever-shifting global and Middle East reality, our nation is threatened by the emergence of a nuclear-armed Iran,” Gantz said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 17:00
National Unity Party head and former defense minister Benny Gantz at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023 in New York, June 5, 2023.
National Unity Party head and former defense minister Benny Gantz at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023 in New York, June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

All of Israel will unite if a strike against Iran is needed, National Unity leader Benny Gantz said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

“Today, in an ever-shifting global and Middle East reality, our nation is threatened by the emergence of a nuclear-armed Iran,” Gantz said.

“We must stress that a nuclear Iran is first and foremost a global challenge, endangering global and regional stability.”

Gantz: The 11th hour has arrived to stop nuclear Iran

Gantz said “the 11th hour” has arrived: “We cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

“As an opposition leader, I want to emphasize this message: We will do whatever it takes to prevent an existential threat to the State of Israel. We know such action might come at a great cost, but, as always in these matters, all of Israel’s leadership and people will unite,” he stated, adding that such unity is “imperative.” 



