The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Supporting Ziv Medical Center means supporting Israel, says Salman Zarka

Zarka: “I am committed to leading another game-changer, and bringing a higher standard of healthcare to every Israeli citizen in the North.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 19:20
Salman Zarka, Director General, Ziv Medical Center, receiving the Humanitarian Award at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Salman Zarka, Director General, Ziv Medical Center, receiving the Humanitarian Award at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli citizens in the periphery deserve the same quality of healthcare as the residents of Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. For this reason, supporting the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, which serves some 300,000 people living in the city in Northern Israel, Upper Galilee, and Golan Heights, is a mission to support Israel, said the hospital’s Director-General Prof. Salman Zarka.

Zarka addressed The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday - which took place in New York on Monday - where he was presented with The Jerusalem Post Humanitarian Award for his service as Israel’s coronavirus commissioner.

“You will recognize the problems we face in Israel’s North, poverty, poor health awareness, low expectations and understand why, after the pandemic winded down, I returned to my position as director-general at Ziv,” said the physician.

“I am committed to leading another game-changer, and bringing a higher standard of healthcare to every Israeli citizen in the North.”

New US charity launches: Partners of Ziv

During the Post Conference, Zarka announced the establishment of the American charity “Partners of Ziv.” 

Prof. Salman Zarka. (credit: ZIV MEDICAL CENTER) Prof. Salman Zarka. (credit: ZIV MEDICAL CENTER)

He explained that while thanks to the help of many supporters the hospital has already overcome many challenges - including training much-needed professionals and establishing a new cancer center and a children's hospital - much is left to do.

“What celebration of Israel’s 75th Independence Day would it be without an invitation to visit us in Israel, to get to know Ziv Hospital and to partner with us as we face the future?”  Zarka said. “Your partnership gives us strength.”

“My life of service to the nation and people of Israel continues, I hope, with new relationships and partnerships that begin here today, and with you,” he concluded. “We can’t do it without you.”   



Tags health hospital ziv hospital Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by