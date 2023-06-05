Israel's government must be replaced - Ehud Olmert at JPost conference

The current Israeli government is acting against the principles of democracy, unity and decency, and should be replaced by one that is loyal to these principles, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert said to Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer at The Jerusalem Post's Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

Israel was not doing well diplomatically, Olmert added.

"We had better times. In terms of the state, and the leadership, in general, in Europe and in America," he said.

Israel's government acts against key principles

The fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not invited to Washington for five months was not coincidental, Olmert added. It is a message to the government of Israel in general, and specific ministers in particular, that the Biden administration was not happy.

According to Olmert, the relationship between Israel and the US has cooled somewhat during Netanyahu's period as prime minister.

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"When I was prime minister and George W. Bush was president, he was as friendly as can be. We expanded military cooperation to unprecedented levels," Olmert said.

He argued that this slowed when Netanyahu started to "provoke" former president Barack Obama. There is still great military cooperation, but not on strategic issues of great importance, including exceptional, strategic operations, which the US government fears Israel may use against it.

Olmert added that Israel's military strike against nuclear reactors in Syria was an example of a good relationship. The legend is that Bush did not support the strike, Olmert said. This is not completely inaccurate, but after Olmert rejected the US president's request to hold off on the strike, he directed his aides that the US should do everything it can not interfere.