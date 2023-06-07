The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Delek USA chair: Russia-Ukraine War shows world underinvests in energy

Yemin said that many companies are not investing more in energy development because they are wary of regulation or fear that fossil fuels will not last.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 15:05
Delek US Holdings' Uzi Yemin speaks at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Uzi Yemin, Executive Chairman of Delek US Holdings, Inc., said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has shown that the world is underinvesting in energy.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that while energy sources such as solar, wind and hydrogen are promising, they will not be immediate solutions to the energy crisis for some time.

Yemin, who participated in a one-on-one interview with Post Deputy CEO Maayan Hoffman at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, said that many companies are not investing more in energy development because they are wary of regulation or fear that fossil fuels will not last.

Why are people paying higher energy prices?

As a result, said Yemin, people end up paying higher prices.

He predicted that higher energy prices would continue until the world transitions to different energy sources.

“We think about the future – fusion, carbon capture, solar, and renewable diesel, but if we don’t invest today – and the world is consuming 100 million barrels daily — we will pay higher prices.”

Delek, which is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing, said Yemin, is investigating different energy technologies, “We are shifting a piece at a time, to try to match what the world will need. We are trying to prepare ourselves for the next generation.”



