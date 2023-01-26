The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Israel's energy prices are the highest they've been in nine years

"It's time to lower the burden of excise taxes on gasoline."

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 17:58
A worker fills up a car with fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon, September 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A worker fills up a car with fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon, September 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Energy prices in Israel are the highest in nine years, since November 2014, according to new data revealed throughout the past week.

Energy prices in the last month jumped by 6% on average as a result of the 8.2% increase in electricity prices, the cancellation of the gasoline excise discount, which increased the price of a liter of gasoline by 9 agurot to NIS 6.94, and a 2.5% increase in the dollar exchange rate. 

From the beginning of 2022, prices increased by 20%.

How are the prices affecting Israeli households?

The report shows the financial consequences of price increases on households. Household expenses in Israel for electricity, fuel and cooking gas have increased in the past year by NIS 200 per month, and they stand at an average of NIS 1,910 per month.

Energy costs resulted in an additional expenditure of NIS 6.5 billion for all Israeli households. Another frustrating figure is that 50% of energy expenses are from taxes. 

A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

For example, the excise tax on gasoline for cars currently stands at 62% of the price of each liter. The previous and new governments haven't remained indifferent to the rising cost of living and its negative effects. During 2022, they spread out the increase in electricity rates, reduced the excise tax and are now trying once again to spread out price increases in electricity rates.

Chairman of the Israeli Institute of Energy and Environment Yossi Rosen believes that expenditure costs could have been reduced if the government had reduced the burden of the energy tax on households, such as the excise tax on gasoline which as mentioned stands at 62%.

Yet he points out that thanks to discoveries of new gas deposits, the rate of price increases in Israel is significantly lower than that experienced by households in Europe and the US. One of the results of rising prices is an increase in dividends of energy producers to a record of $415.9 billion in the third quarter. 

Clarity Capital CEO Amir Leibovich stated that in 2023, slower global growth will affect profits and the ability of certain companies to distribute dividends.



Tags cost of living in israel Money energy gas
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by