The newspapers’ editor-in-chiefs Avi Mayer, Richard Ferrer and Jodie Rudoren will discuss how their newsrooms are covering Israel’s war with Hamas in a joint broadcast event on Thursday, December 14.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2023 21:53
The Israel-based Jerusalem Post, London-based Jewish News and New York-based Forward are joining forces to celebrate Hanukkah in a joint broadcast event on Thursday, December 14 (3.30 p.m. NY time, 8.30 p.m. UK time, 10.30 p.m. Israel time).

The newspapers’ editor-in-chiefs Avi Mayer, Richard Ferrer and Jodie Rudoren will discuss how their newsrooms are covering Israel’s war with Hamas, the hate-fuelled spillover facing the Diaspora, and what’s next on both fronts.

A global Hanukkah candle-lighting

Israeli Government Spokesperson Eylon Levy - who has recently become one of the faces of Israel in the global media - will also join the event and will take questions from registered viewers.

The broadcast will also feature a performance by comedians of Eretz Nehederet - Israel’s version of Saturday Night Live - and will include a moving Hanukkah candle-lighting moment with hundreds of Jews across the world.

