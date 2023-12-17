Seventy-five years after the establishment of the State of Israel, the country faces once again the challenge of overcoming an existential war and resettling vast areas that have been destroyed or evacuated because they were considered dangerous. The mission of rebuilding the South will be one of the themes at the heart of the Jerusalem Post broadcast event, “The Israel Summit – A Celebration of Strength and Resilience.”

The event will air on January 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. Israel time, noon EST.

The summit will offer the opportunity to discover and highlight the inspiring stories of resilience and growth as Israeli political leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs delve into the efforts to rebuild the South, fostering a more robust, united nation.

Providing insights into Israel's future

The event will also explore the significance of Aliyah and gain insights into the transformative experiences of those who have moved to Israel.

As the war weighs on Israel’s economy, the summit will also offer an opportunity to support local businesses affected by the conflict, who will present their products to the viewers.

While everyone within and beyond Israel’s borders wonders what the country will look like after the war ends, several prominent experts will offer their insights into the question, presenting a firsthand perspective on the challenges, triumphs, and future prospects.