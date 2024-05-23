NYC Mayor Eric Adams, staunch supporter of Israel, attending Jerusalem Post Conference

New York Mayor Eric Adams will participate in the much-anticipated Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City amid rising tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war in the city.

A dedicated public servant, Mayor Eric Adams was elected as the 110th mayor of New York City in 2021. As mayor, he continues to champion the city's diverse communities and is a vocal supporter of the Jewish community and Israel.

The conference, which will take place on June 3 in New York City, promises to be of paramount importance, especially given the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the broader turmoil in the Middle East. This year's gathering is expected to attract diplomats, politicians, and business leaders, with Mayor Adams being one of the most fascinating faces.

A steadfast supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, Mayor Adams' participation is particularly significant in light of the ongoing conflict and the rising concerns about antisemitism in New York, which, despite showing a short dip in numbers in November, has begun to steadily rise again, with dozens of new cases reported by the NYPD over the course of March and April.

New York City has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and Mayor Adams has consistently expressed his solidarity with the community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a press conference with New York City Police Department (NYPD), May 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

As early as October 10, a mere three days following the October 7 attack, Adams made a powerful statement at a rally, declaring, “Your fight is our fight! Right here in New York, we have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. This is the place that our voices must rise!”

Mayor Adams' sentiment reflected his deep empathy and New York City's strong connection to Israel and its Jewish residents. Mayor Adams' presence is yet another important expression of his unwavering stance against the rising tide of hostility that plagues the streets of New York.

Standing up for people

“I stand up strong for people,” Adams said at a City Hall roundtable with members of Jewish media outlets ahead of the Passover holiday, defending his staunch support of Israel amidst growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and almost daily protests across the city.

While he has lamented the deaths of innocents since the war began, he has not called for Israel to restrain itself in Gaza. “I’m going to continue to say it,” Adams told the journalists. “The hostages should be returned, Hamas should be destroyed, and we don’t want innocent children to die nowhere.”

In the aftermath of the attack conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, April 13, Mayor Adams went on to express his deep concerns. They acknowledged the substantial impact of the escalation on Jewish New Yorkers, stating that “As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins.”

Mayor Adams did not fail to address the radicalization of the protests held at Columbia University, condemning instances of antisemitism and hate speech.

"I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus," Adams said in a statement on April 21. "I have instructed the NYPD to investigate any violation of law that is reported. Rest assured, the NYPD will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found to be breaking the law."

Adams has also demonstrated his unwavering support by confronting protestors and urging them to "bring the hostages home," a statement that he continues to echo as the conflict and its consequences continue to unfold.

Mayor Adams' participation in the 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will undoubtedly enrich the discussions and provide some important insights, as well as a new perspective from which to assess the implications of the conflict on the relationship between the Israeli and global Jewish communities.

The event will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world. CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this, saying, "The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

The conference will be live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post's website and social media channels, enabling a global audience to participate in these critical conversations. Last year's event attracted over 1.6 million online views and featured prominent Israeli politicians, including Chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, and Economy and Industry Minister, Nir Barkat.

