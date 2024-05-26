Mark Penn to attend Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York

The upcoming 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, scheduled for June 3 in New York City, promises to be a gathering of influential minds from various sectors, including media, business, and politics.

Among the distinguished attendees will be Mark Penn, the CEO of Stagwell, a global marketing and communications firm known for its innovative approaches and data-driven strategies.

Mark Penn's anticipated participation is generating significant interest due to his extensive background in political strategy, marketing, and corporate leadership. As a veteran strategist, Penn has played pivotal roles in high-stakes political campaigns and has a reputation for pioneering effective communication tactics.

A unique perspective

Penn is expected to address key topics that align with his expertise at the conference. Given his leadership at Stagwell, Penn will likely share how the company leverages cutting-edge technology to drive impactful results for its clients, offering valuable lessons for other industry leaders and professionals.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Mark Penn's presence at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will provide opportunities for networking and dialogue with other prominent figures. These interactions will foster collaborative discussions on pressing global challenges and the role of strategic communication in addressing them.

The conference will serve as a vital forum for exploring the intersection of media, technology, and geopolitical dynamics, with Penn contributing his unique perspective on these complex issues.

As the 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference approaches, the anticipation surrounding Mark Penn's participation continues to build.

His involvement underscores the conference's significance as a platform for thought leadership and interdisciplinary exchange, promising a day of enriching and forward-thinking discussions.

The event will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world. CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this: "The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

The conference will be live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post's website and social media channels, enabling a global audience to participate in these critical conversations. Last year's event attracted over 1.6 million online views and featured prominent Israeli politicians, including Chairman of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

>> For the speaker list and tickets, click here.