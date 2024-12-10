Siggy Flicker discusses Trump, Israel’s security, and the Jewish community at Miami Summit Gala

During a conversation with Channel 12 US correspondent Yuna Leibzon at the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit opening gala event, Siggy Flicker, the National Spokeswoman for JEXIT, shared insights into her relationship with President-Elect Trump as well as her views on Israel’s security and the state of the Jewish community.

Identifying as a proud Jew and an Israeli, Siggy passionately described herself as “Trump's number one supporter in the world” and emphasized her belief in standing firm behind Trump as a leader who understands and cares for the Jewish people and Israel.

Siggy recounted how she met President-Elect Trump four years ago. During their conversation, she expressed her love for Israel and her admiration for Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Flicker voiced frustration with what she sees as a lack of gratitude from the Jewish community toward Trump, despite his strong support for Israel.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she shared a deeply personal story about her father, a Holocaust survivor who worked for Yad Vashem, and his warnings about the dangers of antisemitism. “Antisemitism is like a cancer,” she recalled him saying. “It could stay dormant for many years, but when it comes back, you have to be prepared to fight it.”

Flicker explained that Israel’s fight against terrorism is not just Israel’s battle but a fight for the future of the entire world. She emphasized that it is essential for Israel’s allies, particularly the U.S., to stand together in defense of democracy.

“Right now, we are in a state of war,” she stated, arguing that while people may have differing opinions, the focus should remain on uniting to defeat the shared threat of global terrorism. Flicker further urged both Jews and non-Jews to come together to support Israel, emphasizing that the fight against terrorism transcends political affiliations.

Concluding the interview, Siggy spoke about her interactions with Trump, revealing his down-to-earth nature and love for his family, music, and country. She praised Trump for valuing the women in his life, including his wife, Melania, and shared his commitment to securing a free and safe future for America and Israel.