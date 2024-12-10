San Francisco Hillel building defaced with 'Khaybar' graffiti

The San Francisco Hillel House was vandalized with slogans invoking Islamic war against Jews and anti-Western symbols on Monday, according to the Jewish campus life organization and the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) Bay Area.

San Francisco Hillel discovered early Monday that the building had been vandalized with the word "Khaybar," according to JCRC, a Saudi Arabian oasis where Mohammed led his followers in a war against Jews that ultimately resulted in massacres and expulsions. The chant "Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return," is commonly heard at anti-Israel protests and is seen by many as a threat of violence against Jews.

Under the word "Khaybar" the building was marked with a Soviet hammer and sickle and the anarchist "A."

"Death to western imperialism," was scrawled on the house's garage, according to photographs shared by JCRC.

The vandals had also attempted to forcibly enter the building, Hillel said.

Last night, the @SFHillel House, a block from the @SFSU campus, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, and the perpetrators attempted to break in.The graffiti referenced 'Khaybar,' a historic region in 7th-century Arabia where a battle between Muslims and Jews resulted in… pic.twitter.com/pWFGAegPv4 — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) December 9, 2024

San Francisco Police and San Francisco State University State Departments responded to the incident and the SFSU administration had aided in the removal of the graffiti, said Hillel.

"This type of antisemitic vandalism and property damage to our building, the center of Jewish Life for students at nine San Francisco area schools, is deeply upsetting to our campus community. When so many of our students struggle with basic needs and want a warm, safe community, it is a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant. For our students, parents, alumni, and community members, please know that we are here for you," Hillel said in a statement. "There is no room for hate or antisemitism of any kind on college campuses, or directed toward organizations that serve Jewish students. San Francisco Hillel is committed to working with university leadership to ensure that our building and campus always remain safe and welcoming places for Jewish students."

Will San Francisco stand against hate?

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie decried the "antisemitic vandalism" on X, calling for the city "to stand united against hate in all forms and work to ensure every resident feels safe." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Hillel is a vital community hub for students across our city," said Lurie. Conversation JCRC Bay Area @SFJCRC Anti-Israel activists vandalized property along Market St. in San Francisco with pro-Hamas graffiti. (credit: screenshot/x/JCRC-Bay-Area)

Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific regional director Marc Levine said that the organization was incensed and targeting Hillel in such a way was "nothing short of antisemitic."

"This incident is a reminder that our work to counter antisemitism on college campuses is far from over," Levine said in a Monday statement.

Hillel urged students disturbed by the Monday incident to utilize mental health services through the Jewish Family and Children's Services.