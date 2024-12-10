Jerusalem Post Miami Summit Gala unites global Jewish leaders with a message of resilience

The 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit opened with an inspiring gala at The Shul of Bal Harbour, where leaders, activists, and visionaries from around the world gathered to honor the enduring strength of the Jewish people and their unbreakable bond with Israel.

On the red carpet, photojournalist Chen Schimmel, set to participate in the summit, spoke about her powerful work documenting Israel’s resilience during wartime. “This book is more than photography—it’s a piece of history,” she told Jerusalem Post correspondent Eve Young.

The evening began with heartfelt welcoming remarks from David Wolf, President of The Shul, who emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration. “May this conference inspire us to take meaningful steps toward a brighter future—for Israel, our communities, and the world,” he urged.

Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, followed by reflecting on the paper’s remarkable 92-year legacy, underscoring its role as a pillar of truth and connection for Jewish communities globally.

In a moving speech, Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, Spiritual Leader of The Shul, called on attendees to embrace their Jewish identity with pride. “Jewish identity is the most extraordinary gift we have,” he said, highlighting the Jewish people’s spiritual resilience. “Together, we have the power to move the world forward.”

The most poignant moment of the evening came when Shelly Shem Tov, mother of 22-year-old hostage Omer Shem Tov, shared her heartbreaking yet hopeful story. “I’m not counting days; I’m counting minutes—more than half a million since my sunshine was taken,” she said. Shem Tov described how the hostages created moments of hope, like observing Shabbat in captivity. “To the global Jewish community—you are our soldiers around the world,” she concluded.

The program also featured notable guests, including Denise Bar-Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel, Eugene Frenkel, Chairman of the Board of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a conversation with Gerardo Werthein, Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an inspiring speech by activist and media personality Emily Austin.

The evening reached its emotional peak with a captivating performance by Israeli singer Avraham Tal, leaving the audience inspired and energized.

With such a powerful start, the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit is set to be an unforgettable celebration of resilience, unity, and action.