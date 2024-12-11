‘If we don’t stand in the Negev, we won’t stand in Tel Aviv’: Prof. Chamovitz at Miami Summit

At the Jerusalem Post 2024 Miami Summit, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, President of Ben Gurion University (BGU) and one of the Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews of 2024, shared insights on inclusivity, academic excellence, and reflected on the past year at BGU amid the ongoing war.

In a conversation with Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, Prof. Chamovitz reflected on the university’s unique position as a paradigm for diversity in Israel and globally. Discussing recent challenges, Chamovitz spoke of BGU’s ability to maintain peace and inclusivity on its campuses amidst ongoing conflicts.

“In the Negev, we’ve built a campus where Arabs and Jews—Bedouin included—study and work side by side. This model demonstrates how diversity and inclusion can thrive even under fire,” he said. Prof. Chamovitz stressed the importance of fostering potential among marginalized groups to integrate them into Israeli society. “If we lose potential, we can never get it back,” he stressed.

In reaction to a video during the summit showing activists disrupting his lecture on BGU’s diversity at Oxford, Prof. Chamovitz pointed out the stark contrast between their actions and BGU’s success in fostering coexistence. “They screamed, ‘We don’t want your diversity here,’” he recalled.

Prof. Chamovitz also shared personal anecdotes about his journey from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, to leading one of Israel's top universities, noting the transformative power of education and his passion for agricultural innovation. “Ben Gurion’s vision to make the desert bloom inspired our Institute for Desert Research.

If we can do this in the Negev, imagine how we can help the rest of the world,” he stated. The conversation concluded with Prof. Chamovitz reaffirming his commitment to the Negev’s development, calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move Israel beyond its central hubs.”

Following the interview, Prof. Chamovitz received an award from the Jerusalem Post, recognizing his outstanding contributions to academia, inclusivity, and the fight against the BDS movement.