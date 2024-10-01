No. 47: Daniel Chamovitz: President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Daniel Chamovitz - President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Professor Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), is a paragon of academic leadership, scientific innovation, and social responsibility.

A renowned plant geneticist, Chamovitz has made significant contributions to our understanding of plant biology with implications for global food security and environmental sustainability. His book What a Plant Knows has been translated into 18 languages, demonstrating his ability to make complex scientific concepts accessible to the public.

Since assuming the presidency of BGU in 2019, Chamovitz has exemplified the fusion of scientific excellence with social impact. Under his leadership, BGU has strengthened its position as a global leader in desert research, water management, and renewable energy – critical areas for humanity’s future. He has spearheaded initiatives to make higher education more accessible to underserved populations, particularly in Israel’s Negev region.

Chamovitz’s influence extends beyond academia. He has been a vocal advocate for science-based policy-making and has played a crucial role in fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government. He has been instrumental in positioning the Negev as an emerging high-tech hub, contributing to Israel’s economic development and global competitiveness. In the wake of the October 7 attacks, Chamovitz’s leadership has been pivotal. He has guided BGU in providing critical support to affected communities and mobilizing the university’s resources for trauma care, infrastructure rehabilitation, and community resilience programs.

Chamovitz’s work embodies the Jewish values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) and the pursuit of knowledge. His ability to bridge scientific research, education, and social responsibility makes him not just an influential figure in Israel, but a beacon of Jewish leadership on the global stage.