KKL-JNF committed to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Israel’s northern and southern region

The Jerusalem Post presented its “50 Most Influential Jews” award to Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Chairwoman of KKL-JNF, representing the organization, for its efforts in encouraging social and national resilience in the Swords of Iron War at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit on Tuesday.

Following the presentation of the award from Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, Ovadia-Luski addressed the conference attendees, describing the response of KKL-JNF to the events of October 7.

“On October 7,” she said, “we endured a day of destruction and pain beyond compare – events etched into the national memory that will accompany us as a people and society for years to come. The war did not remain solely on the battlefield. Its waves were felt worldwide in places with Jewish communities, not just as political repercussions, but also as a severe and troubling surge of antisemitism.”

Ovadia-Luski pointed out that the Jewish people have always possessed the resilience to continue. “Our history as a people is one of resilience from the devastation of the Spanish Inquisition, the horrors of the Holocaust, and the terrorist attacks of our time. We don't just survive. We rise, rebuild, and cultivate hope.”

She outlined the efforts of KKL-JNF in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Israel’s northern and southern regions, mentioning, among others, the building of a new neighborhood for residents of Kfar Aza in Kibbutz Ruhama, where they will live, until they can return to their original homes.

“I am standing here today as the representative of KKL-JNF, and I am aiming at the entire Jewish world,” said Ovadia-Luski: “The present Zionist challenge is to bring Jews from the center of Israel and Jews from all over the world to strengthen the cities, the Moshavim and Kibbutzim in the south and north of Israel. We are fighting fires and doing everything we can to make these communities a place where people want to live.”She concluded her remarks by expressing her gratitude to the soldiers of the IDF for their heroic efforts, and with a prayer for the swift and safe return of the hostages.