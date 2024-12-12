Hagit Argov at the Miami Summit: ‘The Israeli economy is determined to move forward’

At the 2024 Jerusalem Post Miami Summit, an engaging Catalyst Panel convened to discuss the Israeli economy’s resilience amidst historic challenges and its promising trajectory toward recovery. Hosted by Dana Somberg, board member of Catalyst Investors' Club, the panel featured Edouard Cukierman, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst Investors’ Club; David Kunin, a veteran investor; Hagit Argov, Chief Financial Officer and First Executive Vice President at Bank Leumi, and Zalman Duchman, Executive Director at Colel Chabad.

The conversation focused on the tenacity of the Israeli economy, with a particular spotlight on Hagit Argov, whose insights set the tone for the discussion. Opening the session, Hagit Argov delivered an overview of the Israeli economy’s journey through unprecedented turmoil.

“I’m very happy to be here with you,” she began, “to share insights from the financial division of Israel’s largest bank, Bank Leumi, and to highlight the resilience of the Israeli economy and its people.” Reflecting on the aftermath of a prolonged conflict that lasted 14 months, Argov detailed how Israel’s economic framework adapted and persevered.

Argov’s remarks were optimistic as she recounted the financial sector’s contributions during the war. “Despite the hardships and sorrow of the longest war in our history, the Israeli economy kept moving,” she stated. Argov pointed out Bank Leumi’s role in alleviating the financial burdens of affected customers, including granting loan deferments, cutting fees, and establishing a special fund to support rebuilding efforts in war-impacted areas like Kibbutz Be’eri.

Argov also pointed to key economic indicators reflecting resilience: “Employment levels in Israel have nearly returned to pre-war figures, and even small and medium enterprises, the heart of our economy, have demonstrated remarkable recovery. In the high-tech sector, we’ve seen a 30% increase in capital funding compared to the same quarter last year.”

Chairman and CEO Cukierman provided insights into how Catalyst Investors' Club addresses the challenges of Israeli high-tech companies. “Since the war began, there’s been a substantial drop in investments,” he noted. “In 2021, the venture industry invested $25 billion in Israeli tech; today, that figure has fallen below $9 billion.”

To combat this, Cukierman tols the panel about the creation of a platform hosting videos of 300 leading technology companies, allowing private investors to co-invest with venture funds. “This initiative ensures Israeli startups can access the funding they need without waiting for international investors to return.”

Kunin followed by pointing out the immense potential of Israeli startups. “Israel has as many startups as all of Europe combined,” Kunin remarked. “Investing in Israel is not only financially rewarding but also deeply meaningful. The country’s innovation ecosystem—from great scientists to visionary venture capitalists—is unparalleled, second only to Silicon Valley.”

Kunin encouraged the audience to consider allocating part of their portfolios to Israeli ventures, emphasizing that despite the conflict, “there’s no time like now to invest in Israel. The science is amazing, and the ecosystem will continue to thrive.”

Bringing a unique perspective on blending business and philanthropy, Duchman added: “There is no way to do business without charity.” He shared the inspiring history of Colel Chabad, Israel’s oldest charity, and its innovative approaches to providing aid—from crowdfunding in the early 1800s to distributing modern welfare cards today.

Reflecting on the aftermath of October 7, Duchman highlighted the importance of rapid response to crises, noting that “innovation in charity must match innovation in business.” Following Duchman’s statement, Argov shared her optimism for 2025: “We anticipate GDP growth will rebound from 0.6% in 2024 to 4% in 2025."

The economic recovery will be driven by inherent growth engines, including our natural population growth, rebuilding initiatives in the north and south, rising housing demand, and increased Aliyah.”

She concluded her remarks with a call to action: “This is the best time to invest in Israel. Together, we can turn the page to a brighter economic future, while also praying for the swift return of our hostages.” Her declaration—“The Israeli economy and its people are determined to move forward”—resonated deeply, capturing the spirit of a nation ready to rebuild, innovate, and thrive. The panel concluded with a call to action, urging attendees to invest in Israel's thriving innovation ecosystem.

Kunin and Cukierman shed light on the country's resilience, cutting-edge technologies, and unique opportunities, such as advancements in laser defense systems and medical technologies. They emphasized the long-term financial and social benefits of supporting Israel's economic recovery and technological growth.