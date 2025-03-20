Mekorot's CEO: "Israel's ability to manage water resources has left the world in awe."

"I recently attended a major global conference in Amsterdam, where we discussed innovation and the climate crisis. The entire world is amazed by our resilient water management system and is trying to learn from us how to implement similar solutions. Our company’s strengths are renowned worldwide," said Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, speaking at the 2025 Maariv and Walla Economic Conference, held at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

Lang addressed the war and the complex challenges it posed for the company: "I am proud to say that our water supply remained uninterrupted throughout this difficult period, thanks to our dedicated and professional employees who operated under fire and in challenging conditions, including enemy attacks. This reflects a combination of advanced technology, oversight, and control of all our systems. We are the most advanced company in the world in this field, and we have solutions for nearly every situation."

According to Lang, "During the war, our systems, facilities, and pipelines were damaged, but our ability to monitor everything happening in real-time, combined with the expertise we’ve developed, allowed us to maintain the water supply throughout the entire period. Mekorot invests in advanced technology two to four times yearly, whether through proven, synergistic startups or partial ownership of startups that integrate into our systems. We also focus on improving monitoring and control systems—sometimes by purchasing and integrating off-the-shelf products. No other water company in the world possesses a national control room like ours."

Lang highlighted Mekorot’s global partnerships: "We provide expertise and services to numerous countries, such as Azerbaijan and Argentina, and have recently initiated projects in Kazakhstan. Our previous work in India is anticipated to restart soon. Currently, we are negotiating with multiple South American nations. We aim to aid various countries in crafting long-term water strategies while offering immediate solutions to their existing challenges." needs."

Lang noted: "At the Amsterdam conference, a global tariff survey was presented on water tariffs. Israel’s water tariffs are not high compared to those of developed countries. Moreover, this is an impressive achievement since our water is desalinated (which is more expensive). Unlike other aspects of the cost of living, Israeli water tariffs are relatively low. We are constantly investing in efficiency improvements, particularly in energy consumption.

If drought conditions persist, we will need to invest further in Mekorot's infrastructure to ensure desalinated water reaches areas that currently rely less on it. This includes expanding our annual development plans and connecting regions still not linked to the national water system, such as the Golan Heights, Beit She'an Valley, and the Arava region."

This article was written in collaboration with Mekorot.