Nefesh B’Nefesh founders emphasize meeting Israel’s pressing needs at JPost Conference

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, will lead a panel titled “Answering Israel’s National Needs: From Aliyah to Action” at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. The session will explore how their organization addresses Israel’s most pressing challenges, particularly in the wake of October 7, which reignited interest in Aliyah.

Since its founding in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh has facilitated the successful immigration and integration of over 85,000 Olim, maintaining a 90% retention rate. Attendees will hear how Nefesh B’Nefesh is helping shape Israel's future through its four foundational pillars: Aliyah and integration, national service, national development, and Zionist education.

The conversation will explore how the organization is simplifying Aliyah and providing comprehensive support, from employment to community integration, while helping lone soldiers and national service volunteers serve with dignity and purpose, and easing the distance between them and their families.

In response to Israel’s demographic and geographic challenges, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s national development efforts—such as creating solutions for the country’s doctor shortage by accelerating the licensure process for medical professionals through the International Aliyah Medical Program (IMAP)—are having a measurable impact on Israel’s infrastructure and resilience.

Meanwhile, its Zionist Education Initiative is preparing the next generation of leaders in Israel and the Diaspora through innovative programming, including a new pilot program developing a Zionist education curriculum for Jewish day schools in the U.S.

This discussion is not to be missed for those passionate about Israel’s future. With geopolitical shifts, security concerns, and questions about Jewish identity in the air, Rabbi Fass and Gelbart will offer real answers—and a hopeful vision for what comes next.

This article was written in collaboration with Nefesh B’Nefesh.