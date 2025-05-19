Ofer Yannay: “We changed Israeli basketball, now we’ll do the same in Europe”

Ofer Yannay, Chairman and Founder of Nofar Energy and owner of Hapoel Tel Aviv Basketball Club, took the stage Monday at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, reflecting on a year of remarkable achievements on and off the court.

Speaking with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, Yannay called Hapoel Tel Aviv’s recent EuroCup win a historic moment for the team and Israel as a whole.

"It’s been a crazy year," Yannay said. "What we accomplished this season would have once been seen as impossible. Only one other team in history has won the EuroCup without playing in its home arena, and even then the level of competition was different. To win during such a difficult year—for the Hapoel Tel Aviv community and for the people of Israel—was amazing. I'm grateful we had the chance to do it."

Yannay emphasized the strong unity within the club and its supporters: "The Hapoel community is like one big family. It’s a privilege to lead a team that serves as a beacon of hope and joy for its fans and for the people of Israel." He also hinted at even greater ambitions for the club: "The NBA is expected to expand into Europe—so maybe Hapoel will play in that framework someday."

Asked about a possible political entry, Yannay said he hadn’t ruled it out.

"Every good person who can contribute should consider how to do it," he said. "What we saw on October 7 is that our public systems are extremely fragile. When I walk into a room, I immediately think about how to make changes. I’m not sure the current political climate in Israel has an appetite for someone like me. But if I feel that appetite exists, I might consider it. If I enter politics, it will be to make real changes."

Yannay also addressed developments in the renewable energy sector. As founder of Nofar Energy, he described the company as a trailblazer in energy storage solutions.

"We’re pioneers in the field," he said. "We were the first, back in 2018, to recognize that Israel is essentially an energy island. We continue to lead and grow on the global stage. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the company rise and meet the challenges ahead."