US partnership with Israel is strategy, not charity, Chetboun tells 'Post' conference

The United States' partnership with Israel is not charity, but strategy, IDF Lt.-Col. (ret.) and former MK Yonatan Chetboun told The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York earlier this week.

Chetboun, a decorated soldier who served 187 days of reserve duty this year as part of the war in Gaza, said in a speech given at the conference that "an Air Force commander told me last week: 'If a year ago, you would have told me we could fly dozens of planes for 2,000 kms. and hit precise targets, I would have said that you are dreaming.'"

Citing the commander, Chetboun added: "He told me, today only two countries on Earth can do this: Israel and the United States. America's partnership with Israel is not charity, it is strategy."

In his speech, Chetboun stressed that Israel is no longer just a military power, but a "regional superpower."

"We are on the brink of a third world war," he added. "The battlelines are drawn. in 1944, Jews in Hungary were living normal lives, they had no idea they were in a world war. It is easy to see history when you read it in a book. It is much harder when you are living it." Col. (res.) Yonatan Chetboun speaks at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, US, May 19, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

October 7 generation: Shaken by horror, but ready to fight

Chetboun recounted his experiences as a reservist fighting in the Second Lebanon War side-by-side with his late friend and commander, Maj. Roi Klein.

"July 26, 2006 is a day I will remember forever. We were fighting Hezbollah...Roy, in a matter of seconds, jumped on a grenade thrown at his soldier, and screamed the Shma Yisrael prayer.

"With his final breath, he took the radio and announced: Klein is dead. I heard his last words and listened to his call, I ran to him, bullets flying around me, but when I got there it was too late."

Chetboun then revealed that Klein's son, Yoav, was drafted last week to the same Golani unit as his late father. "Yoav is [part] of the generation of October 7 - shaken by horror, but ready to fight. For Israel's survival, stability of the region, and the future of the free world."