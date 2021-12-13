The Kyiv Jewish Forum 2021 – Watch Today!

The Kyiv Jewish Forum is an annual event bringing together prominent Jewish and Ukrainian leaders to discuss and debate complex global and regional challenges and future prospects.

The Forum was founded in 2019 by Boris Lozhkin, President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress.

The third annual Kyiv Jewish Forum is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic relations between Israel and Ukraine.

The Forum — co-hosted by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, the Center for Jewish Impact, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, and the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, will be broadcast online on December 15th at 15:00 EET / 8:00 AM EST.

The Forum will be devoted to recognizing Ukraine’s rich Jewish past, as well as the challenges and opportunities standing before Jewish communities worldwide and Israel in 2022. It will explore how Ukraine’s storied Jewish history has shaped its contemporary relations with Israel and will celebrate the pivotal ties connecting Ukraine, Israel, Europe, and the United States.

Join speakers from Israel, Ukraine, the United States and European Union at the live broadcast on this page on December 15th at 15:00 EET / 8:00 AM EST.

For more information, visit kyivjewishforum.com