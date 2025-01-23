Learned from Apple? Dell launches rebranding – and bids farewell to its iconic names

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Dell announced a surprising and significant change in the branding of its computer products. The well-known and long-standing brands XPS, Latitude, and Inspiron are being retired, replaced by three new and simple names: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. This move, which clearly draws inspiration from Apple’s branding approach (e.g., iPhone, iPhone Pro, and Pro Max), aims to simplify the decision-making process for customers.

As part of this restructuring, Dell is consolidating its computers into three main categories designed to provide clear and straightforward solutions for users. The first category, Dell, is intended for general and everyday use, such as working from home, studying, or watching entertainment content. The second category, Dell Pro, targets professionals who need reliable and efficient computers for managing complex tasks and a busy business routine. The third category, Dell Pro Max, is designed for designers, engineers, and developers, offering top-tier performance capable of handling extremely heavy workloads.

Additionally, Dell emphasizes that the new computers feature not only elegant and modern designs but also advanced AI capabilities aimed at enhancing the user experience in a personalized way. Furthermore, the company is committed to using sustainable materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes as part of its effort to make technology greener.

The new computers feature not only elegant and modern designs but also advanced AI capabilities (credit: DELL, official site)

Dell believes that the change in branding and approach will help customers focus on what matters most, without getting bogged down by confusing names or technical specifications. The combination of simple names, groundbreaking technology, and advanced design could rewrite the rules of the computer market. However, only time will tell if consumers embrace the new names or feel nostalgic for the familiar and longstanding brands.