Using point cloud technology: An advanced device for scanning buildings and areas

The company Ofek Aerial Photography has launched an advanced device called NAVVIS, designed for scanning buildings and areas using point cloud technology. The device operates with a laser sensor that performs a 360-degree scan.

The NAVVIS device is worn by the surveyor and enables efficient scans in both indoor and complex outdoor areas. According to Dror Morad, the company's CEO, this device provides precise and high-quality measurements that are used for planning by various companies, government offices, and the security sector. It enables the creation of a "digital twin," a highly detailed 3D model with exceptional resolution.

Additionally, the company recently introduced another advanced technological system, the Mobile Mapper, for scanning urban spaces using a dedicated vehicle. This system, mounted on a vehicle, combines LiDAR-based sensors, cameras, and laser sensors to create a high-resolution panoramic image that integrates geographical and engineering data. Morad noted that the integration of these innovative systems in the fields of aerial and ground mapping allows the company to continue leading the mapping sector in Israel and worldwide, playing a significant role in the development of future smart cities.