Man, it's not just about sports: Shoes that work with any outfit

ALO Yoga: The brand introduced its first-ever running shoes, the ALO Runner, developed over two years. These join the brand's lineup of sneakers, which won over both loyal and new customers last year. Available in black and white, for both men and women, they feature a mesh upper for breathability, a dual-density midsole for maximum comfort, and reflective glow-in-the-dark details for night runners. Beyond the running experience, ALO's shoes blend the functional style that has become synonymous with the brand in recent years and are (almost) suitable for any look.

Price: NIS 835| Available at ALO stores. For ADIDAS fans (credit: PR)

Adidas: As the writer of these lines, I’ve been addicted to Ultraboost for years. Each year brings a new design and technological improvements that make them better, not only in terms of comfort but especially in terms of style. The Ultraboost 5 fits like a sock, is breathable, lightweight, and—most importantly—exudes elegance, matching virtually any look. Speaking of Adidas, we can’t overlook the Supernova Prima model. Featuring the same lightweight concept, this shoe boasts a high sole, brimming with style, serving you from the gym to coffee with friends.

Price: Ultraboost - NIS 749.90, Supernova - NIS 679.90 | Available at Adidas stores and online.

ASICS (credit: PR)

ASICS: The Superblast 2 Unisex shoes are the perfect combination of performance and design. Their lightweight build makes you feel like you're literally flying. Inspired by the City of Lights, they feature colors that transition from sunrise to sunset, catching the eye instantly. The asymmetric mesh upper provides perfect support for the foot and enhances stability. Though designed as a professional running shoe, it can easily transition into a stylish wardrobe staple when paired with a cute blazer and tailored pants.

Price: NIS 949.90 | Available at ASICS stores, Originals stores, and online.

HOKA (credit: PR)

HOKA: The brand launched the fourth generation of the RINCON model, featuring updates that deliver a cloud-like experience. As for design, no detail was spared—every element, from the sole to the upper, underwent a thorough upgrade.

Price: NIS 599 | Available at HOKA stores, New Run website, and WeShoes chain.

New Balance (credit: PR)

New Balance: It’s no secret that New Balance shoes have long since transcended sports. The Fresh Foam Arishi v4 model includes embroidered details that add a particularly stylish touch, making them a perfect choice for those who want to combine comfort with high-performance functionality without compromising on looks. From workouts to city outings, they’ve got you covered.

Price: NIS 589 | Available on the brand's website and at authorized stores.

ON's Cloudeclipse (credit: PR)

ON Running: Straight from the running track to the café or office, here’s a shoe that’s a bit of everything but mostly a fashion statement. The Cloudeclipse is one of ON’s running models, featuring exceptional design and surprising comfort. It’s so comfy you won’t want to take it off even after your run. With technology that provides softness, reduces joint strain, and ensures maximum cushioning, it’s suitable for any running style.

Price: NIS 840 | Available at ING stores and ON stands nationwide.

APL (credit: PR abroad)

APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs): The new shoe from APL is exactly what you need to upgrade your style beyond the gym. What makes it so special, you ask? The shoe’s upper is made from a single layer, giving it unparalleled lightness for both running and walking. Additionally, the patented sole adapts to the shape of the foot for maximum comfort.

Price: NIS 1,317 | Available at Story stores and online.