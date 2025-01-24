ASICS launches new shoe with an unmatched running experience

The Japanese brand ASICS is proud to announce the new model METASPEED SKY+, a new running shoe that "offers an unmatched running experience and brings with it the most innovative technology to enhance the performance of runners."

The new METASPEED SKY+ model is equipped with an improved shock-absorber system featuring innovative FF-Blast TURBO foam technology that provides the highest energy return ever launched, pushing the runner forward with every step. The shoe incorporates a unique carbon sole strategically placed throughout the shoe, enabling a smooth and efficient transition from the foot to the front of the foot. The shoe is designed to ensure more precise running and better control during transitions between the various running stages.

METASPEED SKY+ is an exceptionally lightweight shoe that features a Motion Wrap upper, contributing to excellent breathability and maximum lightness for the foot. Every detail of the shoe has been tested and tailored to the highest standards to provide the fastest and most comfortable experience for the runner.

ASICS, one of the leading running shoe companies in the world, focuses on creating products that promote physical and mental health and continues to lead innovation and technology in the running shoe field. The new METASPEED SKY+ model is equipped with innovative FF-Blast TURBO foam to reduce curvature and assist with improved power transfer. Additionally, the design of the tongue and laces provides stable grip during intense running. The FF Blast Turbo midsole gives the runner a dynamic and energetic running feel. The new model includes 4% more concentrated foam at the front of the foot, providing additional cushioning and optimal support in this area, ensuring a comfortable and fast running experience.

The METASPEED SKY+ model has already become a preferred choice among professional athletes worldwide and is now available to the general public. With advanced technology and high-level comfort, the shoe offers an unparalleled running experience—fast, comfortable, and precise. The new model combines advanced materials and meticulous design that helps athletes achieve maximum performance and provides a powerful and stable running feel at the highest levels. The shoe weighs only 199 grams for the women's model and 205 grams for the men's model.

Apart from the store in Israel, there are only four other stores with the same concept worldwide. The store integrates a wide range of advanced technological tools that allow customers to locate the exact product for them.

The new model is sold at ASICS stores in Tel Aviv Port, TLV Mall, Haifa Mall, and online. Retail price - NIS 999.9.