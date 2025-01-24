Adidas and Les Mills announce strategic partnership

Les Mills and Adidas, two of the leading sports brands in the world, have announced a new strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the fitness and training world, alongside the launch of a joint professional apparel collection. This partnership combines technological innovation and expertise in training to create advanced and comfortable fitness experiences.

As part of the partnership, a new training program called "Les Mills Shapes" has been launched, specifically designed for Generation Z. The program is based on comprehensive scientific research that examined the workout preferences of people aged 16-26, and combines elements of Pilates, strength training, Barre, and yoga, with a focus on building core control and functional strength.

The partnership offers a variety of enhanced workout experiences, both in studios and on digital platforms. Among other things, a new series of programs will be launched, combining TikTok dance, contemporary hip-hop style, modern ballet, Pilates, yoga, Tai Chi, cycling in immersive environments, body development, and the integration of several martial arts in a single workout. The training program is available on both the Les Mills+ app and in gyms, aligning with the hybrid model embraced by most young athletes.

As part of the partnership, Adidas is launching the Dropset 2 and Strength collections, designed specifically for strength training and complementing the workout experience. Additionally, the partnership includes joint reward and loyalty programs, where adiClub members will receive discounts on Les Mills+ app subscriptions and can earn points by completing Les Mills workouts on the app.

"The strategic partnership between Les Mills and Adidas marks the beginning of a new era in fitness and training. We are combining our training expertise with Adidas' innovation to bring the Les Mills experience to new audiences, with innovative training programs that incorporate contemporary elements like strength training, HIIT, and yoga. By combining live and digital workouts, we are enabling people to train wherever, whenever, and however they want. This is a unique opportunity to inspire millions to be more active and promote our vision of creating a healthier and fitter world," concludes Yoram Eilat, CEO of Les Mills in Israel.