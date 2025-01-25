Something out of nothing – in minutes: We tested an affordable home 3D printer

The 3D printing world has been racing to capture the public's imagination for over a decade. Yet, despite grand promises and fascinating technology, it seems this innovation still hasn’t found a central role in every household. 3D printers are incredibly sophisticated devices that transform flexible plastic filament into tangible objects by precisely melting and layering tiny layers one by one. This layer-by-layer process showcases the magic of the technology—creating something from nothing, almost entirely by your own hands. Still, for many, this realm remains a dream—expensive, complex, and reserved for hardcore tech enthusiasts, engineers, and designers.

Many companies promised to revolutionize the world, turning these printers into household tools enabling anyone to produce toys, homeware, spare parts, or personalized accessories—all conveniently at a desk. However, reality fell short, with high prices, steep learning curves, and results that didn’t always meet expectations.

Now, it seems the home printer revolution is closer than ever. The Bug chain has officially started importing 3D printers from Bambu Lab, a Chinese company often called the “DJI of printers,” offering advanced solutions at game-changing prices—tens of percent cheaper than its direct competitors. We tested the mid-range A1 Mini Combo model to see if it truly makes 3D printing technology accessible to every home and delivers the exceptional value it promises.

Unboxing: Simple, but Requires Patience

Opening the A1 Mini Combo box reveals a neatly arranged kit with everything needed to assemble the printer, including tools, parts, and even a user manual. Assembly itself isn’t particularly complex but does require basic technical skills and some free time. With a little patience and precise screwing, you can complete the connections in about 20 minutes. The assembly instructions are clear and include illustrations to assist even those who have never assembled similar devices before. Note: The Combo model includes four different-colored filament spools to connect to the device.

Once assembled, the next important step is calibrating the system. Expect an additional 30 minutes for an initial automatic calibration, ensuring accurate future prints. Before each print, a quicker calibration process—taking just a few minutes—is required to ensure quality results. Ultimately, the initial assembly and calibration provide a solid foundation for working with the printer, ensuring smooth and precise operation from the start.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Comb (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Getting to Know the A1 Mini Combo

The printer operates in a "Bed-Slinger" configuration, meaning the print head moves vertically and horizontally, while the print bed moves back and forth. This setup makes the A1 Mini ideal for small to medium-sized prints, with a print bed measuring approximately 18 cm x 18 cm—not suitable for particularly large prints.

The printer’s print head (extruder) heats to a maximum temperature of 300°C, allowing it to work with a variety of materials, such as PLA, PETG, TPU, and PVA. However, the company does not recommend materials like ABS or fiber-filled composites. The print bed heats to a maximum of 80°C, slightly below the 100°C standard in more advanced models.

Connectivity and Software

Another key feature of the A1 Mini Combo is its small control panel, located in the bottom-right corner of the device. This 2.4-inch touchscreen provides easy access to printer settings and controls. While the buttons are straightforward, their small size might challenge users with larger fingers. The control panel lets you select print models from a microSD card inserted into the printer or download them directly via Wi-Fi. Additionally, you can set spool colors or choose various color combinations for your print.

To begin printing, you’ll need to install dedicated software. This process involves two simple steps. The main computer software, Bambu Studio, is a user-friendly slicer app with pre-configured settings suitable for most models. Advanced users can switch to a more detailed mode, offering greater control over print specifics. For beginners and intermediate users, Bambu Studio is an excellent and accessible choice.

If you don’t have a computer, the Bambu Handy mobile app (iOS and Android) provides an alternative. The app lets you send objects for printing, remotely control the printer via Wi-Fi, and view real-time data such as bed and nozzle temperature, print progress, and estimated completion time. The printer’s built-in camera, located on the extruder, allows you to watch the printing process or create time-lapse videos of printed models. However, note that the camera is not high-resolution and lacks night vision, though the built-in extruder lighting compensates for this.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Comb (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Print Speed

The printer comes with a microSD card containing several ready-to-print models, including the 3D Benchy (a small 3D-printed boat). In terms of speed, the printer’s default rate is 50 mm per second (1.97 inches per second), but this can be slowed down in the software for greater precision.

How long does a print take? It varies. For example, the Bambu Lab estimates about 15 minutes to print the 3D Benchy at the default speed. When printing an Xbox controller stand, the printer completed the job in one step within approximately five hours—a relatively short time for such a complex print, highlighting the printer’s efficiency.

Another noteworthy point is the printer’s noise reduction process during initial startup. This process, which takes a few minutes, significantly minimizes operational noise and vibration, making the printing experience quieter and more pleasant.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Comb (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Printing Process and ResultsOne standout advantage of the A1 Mini Combo is its ability to print in various colors, even within a single layer. For example, printing a colorful model (featuring black, white, and red) of a character from the series Squid Game (pictured above) via the Bambu Handy app was remarkably simple—just load the spools, adjust a few settings, and the printer handles the rest. The entire two-step process took about three hours.

How does it work? The spool holder (AMS Lite) automatically detects spool colors via RFID chips embedded in Bambu Lab’s proprietary spools. However, third-party filaments can also be used, though the printer won’t automatically detect their type or properties. Note that multi-color prints within a single layer can take longer due to frequent color changes. This process also generates significant filament waste, which requires cleanup afterward.

Tip: To manage the waste generated during color changes, we used the printer itself to create a small, custom waste collection bin. This tiny basket, placed beside the waste disposal area, helps keep the workspace tidy.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini Comb (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Print Quality

The A1 Mini Combo’s print quality is one of its most significant strengths. The printer successfully handled rigorous performance tests, including producing complex geometric models requiring maximum precision. One of the tested designs was a perforated ball with intricate geometric lines, which resulted in a clean, exceptionally accurate print. Additionally, we printed a phone stand shaped like half of Apple’s logo—a design featuring precise, smooth curves. Here, too, the printer delivered highly impressive results with no visible distortions or flaws.

A phone stand shaped like half of the Apple logo – a model featuring precise and smooth curves (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

One of the models selected for testing was a perforated sphere with delicate geometric lines (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan) Final Thoughts: A Game-Changing Product for Everyone

At a price of NIS 1,999, the A1 Mini Combo 3D printer breaks local market norms, which have long been plagued by high costs. This device brings advanced technology within reach of everyone—from families seeking cool projects with kids (yes, you can finally print toys instead of buying them) to DIY enthusiasts looking to reinvent gifts, furniture, or anything else they can imagine. Add to that its ability to print multi-colored and complex designs.

While the assembly and calibration process may sound daunting, it’s much simpler than you think. All you need is a little patience, basic technical skills, and you’re good to go. This printer isn’t just easy to use—it’s fun, creative, and faster than you’d expect. So, if you’re looking to add some technological magic to your home, the A1 Mini Combo might just become your new best friend—and trust us, it’s a friendship worth investing in.