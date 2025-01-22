Naams: The Vietnamese spring roll with chicken – get ready to fall in love

Naams come to us from Vietnam – a roll filled with rich ingredients, in this case, minced chicken, wrapped in rice paper and browned to perfection for a flawless bite. Best served with a salad of crisp lettuce leaves and basil (don’t forget the chili!).

Ingredients:

500g minced chicken thighs

1 chopped onion

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 minced garlic cloves

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp dried coriander

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 package rice paper Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Canola oil spray

For serving: lettuce leaves, basil leaves, mint leaves, slices of fresh chili

Optional Dipping Sauce: Mix together 1 heaping tbsp peanut butter, 4 tbsp soy sauce, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 tsp chopped chili

Vietnamese spring roll with chicken (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS) Preparation Instructions:

1. Heat sesame oil in a pan, add chopped onion and garlic, stir for a minute, and add the minced chicken. Stir well, breaking it apart with a fork. Add spices, mix, remove from heat, and let cool.

2. Soak a rice paper sheet in water and place it on a work surface. Place about two tablespoons of filling in the center and roll tightly into a spring roll.

3. Spray an air fryer tray with canola oil and place the spring rolls on it.

4. Spray the rolls again with canola oil and cook in the air fryer for 5 minutes. Flip, spray again, and cook for an additional 3 minutes.

5. Serve in lettuce leaves with mint, basil, and a slice of fresh chili.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.