New promotions and home essentials

It's no coincidence that luxurious hotel rooms and pampering spa centers rank high on many wish lists. The feeling of pausing the daily rush, wrapping yourself in soft, cozy towels, and sinking into an inviting, cloud-like bed—these are moments that elevate everything.

Arad Textiles, the leading home textile brand, presents a new collection designed to make home the most pleasant and indulgent place. The perfect blend of quality, luxury, and comfort—for every room. Available in stores and online.

Bedroom Essentials

There’s nothing better than sinking into a soft and cozy bed after a long, tiring day. Arad Textiles offers the ORGANIC bedding set, made of 100% cotton sateen 300 thread count, including a duvet cover, two pillowcases, and a sheet, available in soft shades of gray, stone, and white. This organic cotton set is soft and breathable. Another luxurious bedding option is the Mist model, also 100% cotton with 200-thread percale weave—a classic weave that makes the sheets particularly airy and pleasant. Available in a variety of soft pastel colors starting at NIS 274.45.

Living Room Comforts

This is the perfect season to curl up on the sofa with a cup of tea or wine, wrap yourself in a plush blanket, and binge-watch your favorite shows. The Mink Casablanca blanket from Arad Textiles is the ideal addition to a cozy evening—ultra-soft and cottony, available in two sizes and colors such as beige, nude, light gray, dark gray, and white. Starting at NIS 197.45.

Bathroom Upgrades

A good towel can transform your shower or bath from a routine task into an eagerly anticipated ritual. Arad Textiles introduces new towels designed to create a spa-like experience at home:

Scala Towel: 100% cotton, soft, caressing, and highly absorbent, available in various colors and three sizes.

Ariella Egyptian Cotton Towel: 100% Egyptian cotton, luxurious, thick, and exceptionally soft, featuring long fibers for better absorption and quick drying.

Fluffy Bamboo-Cotton Towel: Made from 70% cotton and 30% bamboo for lightweight, soft, durable, and pampering towels. Starting at NIS 48.95.

Cinemaworld Chain's heating (credit: PR) Cinemaworld Chain's Heating Accessories

NDY-20B Electric Fireplace: Maintenance-free ambiance with authentic flame effects that can operate without heating. Two heat settings (1350-2000W) and automatic shutoff for overheating protection. Price: NIS 449.

PHH-3000BS Heating Lamp: Versatile for indoor and outdoor use with two quartz heating elements, wide heat distribution, and advanced safety mechanisms. Price: NIS 499.

Peerless Radiators: Professional and economical heating with advanced thermostats and easy mobility. Available in two models, starting at NIS 199.

Provence Heater: Stylish and efficient heating for spaces up to 35m². Price: NIS 1,990.

Dragon TRD41025 Radiator: A cutting-edge, compact, and energy-saving radiator featuring improved heat distribution. Price: NIS 649.

Slim flush-mounted ceiling fixture (credit: PR) Electrical and Lighting Deals at Erco

Start the year with VAT-free January in the lighting department, including interior and exterior fixtures, emergency lighting, and accessories.