Another winter, another Milky limited edition

Milky Whipped Cream on Cream, Strauss

A new winter-themed, indulgence-oriented edition adds another layer of excitement to the ultra-popular dessert brand.

This limited-edition series features whipped cream on cream—a bottom layer that lives up to its promise with a creamy texture and perfectly balanced flavors of coffee and chocolate-hazelnut, paired with a top layer of the whipped goodness we all know and love. Tapuchips Gourmet, Strauss (credit: Studio Strauss)

Tapuchips Gourmet, Strauss

The veteran Israeli snack continues its renaissance with a new and intriguing sub-series.

Under the ambitious branding of "Tapuchips Gourmet," the series introduces two pioneers: A sweet potato snack and a root vegetable snack (45g). The result is excellent in terms of texture, offering the right thickness, satisfying crispiness, well-balanced saltiness, and distinctive flavors from beets, carrots, and, of course, the more prominent sweet potato. Traditional Tahini, Achva (credit: Yael Han)

Traditional Tahini, Achva

The long-established Israeli company adds flavor and interest to the tahini market, which certainly needs it.

This is Achva's premium traditional raw tahini, warmly embracing its reasonable price point (NIS 11-14 for a 500g package). Produced through a fine grinding process and made from 100% natural sesame seeds, it delivers a built-in gentle saltiness and a smooth, delicate texture. It works wonderfully as is or in your preferred water-lemon combination. Dijon Mustard in a Squeeze Bottle, Master Chef (credit: Itay Edri)

Dijon Mustard in a Squeeze Bottle, Master Chef

The active food brand expands its offerings with a squeezable version of the yellow spread.

This Dijon mustard, made in Greece, joins the Master Chef series, which already includes squeeze-bottle mustard, smooth Dijon mustard, and grainy Dijon mustard in jars. The 260g squeeze bottle (NIS 11.90) effectively fulfills its purpose, providing a relatively balanced flavor with both tanginess and subtlety—perfect for sandwiches, sauces, and dipping dishes.