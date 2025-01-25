The iDigital network launches special promotions for club members

The iDigital network - the only APP (Apple Premium Partner) network in Israel - is launching two special promotions to mark the beginning of 2025 for its club members. The network offers its loyalty club members NIS 150 as a gift for purchasing accessories when buying an iPad. In addition, a 3+1 deal on accessories with the purchase of an iPhone or Apple Watch. The promotions will be valid at the 26 network branches across the country.

iDigital club members enjoy a unique content world tailored exclusively for die-hard Apple enthusiasts - free exclusive meetings and workshops, reviews of new products, Q&A sessions on Zoom, special events at branches, and various activities. These are in addition to exclusive benefits, promotions, news, and updates.

Recently, the network inaugurated its second APP branch in Israel, following the Ramat Aviv branch, at the Dizengoff Center shopping mall in Tel Aviv. The existing iDigital branch at Dizengoff Center underwent a significant transformation to align with Apple’s international format. The branch spans 280 square meters, with an investment of approximately $1.5 million.